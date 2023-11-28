Sustainability - Labour Rights Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

The Procurement Labour Rights and Environment Specialist will be responsible for ensuring that all procurement activities within the organization are compliant with environmental regulations and sustainability policies. The role will also involve implementing procurement strategies that promote environmental sustainability.



Job Description:

Key Responsibilities:

Support comprehensive labour rights due diligence desk-top assessments of contractors and suppliers within the company's supply chain, utilizing internationally recognized frameworks and standards.

Review and assess all procurement activities to ensure compliance with environmental regulations and policies.

Review reports of assessments carried out by other bp parties and/or suppliers and provide feedback and recommendations.

Collaborate with internal stakeholders and suppliers to develop and implement remedy to address identified human rights issues, ensuring effective resolution and continuous improvement.

Work with data systems to record and track progress.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and evaluate environmental risks and opportunities in the procurement process.

Establish and maintain relationships with suppliers and vendors who share the organization's commitment to environmental sustainability.

Work closely with the Environmental Health and Safety team to ensure that procurement activities are aligned with the organization's overall sustainability goals.

Monitor and report on environmental sustainability metrics related to procurement activities.

Develop and deliver training programs for procurement staff on environmental sustainability and compliance with environmental regulations.

Keep up-to-date with changes in environmental regulations and policies that may impact procurement activities and advise management accordingly

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Labor Rights, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Procurement Services, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Procurement, Supplier Selection, Sustainability, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.