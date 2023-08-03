Sustainability Manager – Procurement (Maternity cover 12 months' contract)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

This role offers an exciting opportunity to lead and drive progress throughout Castrol Procurement with regards to our sustainability goals in support of the Path360 and GSC sustainability strategy. The role holder will represent Procurement and act as a key team member within projects linked to our Sustainability agenda, including Castrol’s Re-refined Base Oil (RRBO), Additive, 3P and Packaging sustainability roadmaps. The role holder will be working with stakeholders across multiple functions throughout the business to drive results, monitor KPIs and lead actions within the Procurement team.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

This role offers an exciting opportunity to lead and drive progress throughout Castrol Procurement with regards to our sustainability goals in support of the Path360 and GSC sustainability strategy. The role holder will represent Procurement and act as a key team member within projects linked to our Sustainability agenda, including Castrol’s Re-refined Base Oil (RRBO), Additive, 3P and Packaging sustainability roadmaps. The role holder will be working with stakeholders across multiple functions throughout the business to drive results, monitor KPIs and lead actions within the Procurement team.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Lead the coordination and progression of Castrol’s Pathway to Net Zero on behalf of Castrol Procurement, taking the lead in driving the “responsible sourcing” agenda as part of our Path360 strategy, including:

Sole accountability of owning sustainability agenda on behalf of Procurement, providing direct support and taking on the role as “go to” Procurement representative

Develop and deploy Procurement sustainability roadmap, facilitating progress and tracking KPIs

Driving to embed sustainability terms and conditions within our standard contract templates

Work closely with PUs and global functions to support execution of the Castrol Sustainability Plan

Represent Procurement and coordinate activities across all categories (RRBO and Circularity strategy, Packaging, Additives, Third Party) to track progress and recognise risks/propose mitigations

Active member of GSC “All in” sustainability strategy core team

Be up to date with external market research and the movements of our competitors, understanding current and future trends that impact our ability to deliver

Provide Procurement representation within relevant sustainability forums throughout Castrol and wider BP

Incorporate agile ways of working in project planning and implementation

Collaborate with partners at all levels of the organisation on data presentation and projects

Develop presentation decks, communications and engagement material needed

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education:

Degree or equivalent

Relevant post graduate training eg: CIPS desirable, but not essential

Experience:

Significant procurement experience

Project Management awareness and basics

Strong communication and presentation skills both verbal and written

Comfortable in a cross-functional distributed team

Self-starter and ability to work with ambiguity

Skills & Competencies:

A real passion for sustainability and related items

Core Supply Chain proficiencies (Logistics, HSSE, Supply Planning, Manufacturing, Project Management) desirable

Collaborative team leadership

Experience leading cross functional teams

Excellent MS office suite and high level of numeracy

Commercial awareness



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.