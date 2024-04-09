Sustainability Operator (FTC 15 Month )

This role is not eligible for relocation

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



The Sustainability Operations team sit within Trading Operations and are responsible for ensuring T&S Refining and Products Trading Europe align with all regulatory requirements relating to the trading of low carbon products derived from bio, circular and renewable sources. You will work closely with the trader and physical trading operator to ensure that for the part of the business you are responsible for the sustainability requirements are managed robustly, but also optimized within the rules of the applicable sustainability scheme.

Key Accountabilities

You will be responsible for ensuring that the sustainability regulatory requirements for all sales and purchase agreements that you manage are met. This will involve working closely with traders and trading operators to improve profits on trades.

For physical storage locations you manage you will be responsible for quarterly mass balance coordination including closing and forecasting. This will include tracking sustainability stocks, ensuring all sustainability requirements are nominated as per contractual requirements and documentation is entered into the system of record in a timely manner.

You will recognise and understand concepts of pricing around GHG escalators and work with the pricing teams to coordinate provisional and final invoicing basis GHG % savings.

Throughout the year you will be encouraged to prepare for and participate in regular external sustainability audits.

As part of your role you will gain experience of the various voluntary and national sustainability schemes such as ISCC EU, ISCC Plus, Nabisy, Italian National Scheme, Road Transport Fuel Obligation, Dutch Double Counting and the Renewable Energy Directive.

Have a strong focus on continuous improvement so that ways of working are documented and existing processes / systems are improved.

Essential Experience

A curiosity about sustainability and the circular economy.

Excellent problem-solving skills with effective decision-making.

Strong organisational skills with excellent multi-tasking ability and attention to detail.

Ability to constructively challenge.

Strong communication skills with the ability to articulate regulatory requirements to partners.

Desirable Experience

Knowledge of the sustainability regulatory requirements related to low carbon products derived from bio, circular and renewable sources.

Knowledge of trading operations or commodity risk.

Experience supporting the design and development of processes and systems.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



