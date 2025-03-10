Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, demonstrating technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

The Customers and Products (C&P) entity actively pursues many opportunities to achieve positive sustainability impact for its customers and its many businesses (called 'sub-entities'). C&P's activities range from providing low carbon mobility solutions to customers at retail forecourts and airports to growing the circularity attributes in the products that we sell for example in our Castrol sub-entity.

C&P has its own central Carbon Management and Sustainability (CM&S) team, and the Sustainability Program Manager role is part of that team. The Sustainability Program Manager role will coordinate the delivery of C&P's sustainability plan. This involves engaging directly with tags in each sub-entity to supervise progress and advise how to improve impact and delivery. It also involves engagement with bp's central sustainability team ('SS&V') to report on C&P's progress and seeking their support where needed.

The role will also lead the work on sustainability impact assessments needed for all new investment cases going through C&P's investment governance process. This often requires working with other sustainability subject matter experts in bp for example in SS&V.

The role is also responsible for coordinating C&P's input to bp's annual sustainability report published externally. In particular, the Sustainability Program Manager collects the proof points and related evidence to showcase C&P's sustainability impact and delivery in action.

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become the highest performing & customer centric aviation fuel company of choice. The key to unlocking this is the key role we play in bp's net zero ambition; with a key focus on rapid balanced aviation fuel growth, as well as the electrification of our fleet.

Aviation is a global business operating in 55 countries within 4 global regions, safely providing fuel to over 200 operated sites and over 200 NOJVs. Our frontline operations can vary from a team of ~60 at a major airport through to a team of 2 at a general aviation site, and can be located in major cities through to very remote locations globally.

Lead the Sustainability Plan development for C&P to produce an agreed plan for C&P, acquire endorsement from the EVP of C&P and submit the plan to SS&V.

Supervise the delivery of the Sustainability Plan for C&P, and influence/guide sub-entities to measure and assess impact against performance expectations.

Work with sub-entities across C&P to continuously strengthen the sustainability impact achievement for C&P through standard process sharing (incl. Identify cross business challenges/ learning opportunities and connect sub-entities) and subject matter expertise mentorship.

Resolve and address sustainability requests that come to C&P from other business entities (e.g. SS&V, Communications, Human Resources), and also push back when requests are not relevant to customer value and commercial delivery

Coordinate the collating of C&P's input to bp's annual sustainability report. This includes obtaining and submitting (to bp's Corporate Reporting team) C&P's activity summaries and proof-point materials. This task of collating and submitting information is also relevant to senior level updates and other key reporting events.

Lead the sustainability assurance process in the governance of large C&P investments. This involves producing the sustainability appendix that is dedicated to each case, using own judgement and by coordinating the input from subject matter experts inside and outside C&P where required.

Support the VP of Carbon Management & Sustainability with other activities such as the prep for sustainability committee meetings and driving diversity, equity and inclusion progress in C&P.

Solid understanding of the sustainability issues faced by the world today, including the interconnection between carbon, environment and social issues.

Experience of working in a sustainability business or working on sustainability projects including developing sustainable products, customer offers, measuring sustainability impact, carbon accounting, ESG reporting etc.

Track record in program and project management.

A strong influencer and proven track record of successful stakeholder management across multiple business disciplines and across international boundaries.

Comfortable with detail and excellent ability to organise large amounts of data using sound structure.

Proven track record to articulate succinct narratives to tell a clear story.

Ability to hold people to account on deliverables (outside own reporting line) whilst maintaining positive and productive relationship.

Educated to degree level or equivalent.



