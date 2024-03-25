This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Description:

We’re looking for a sustainability reporting advisor to join our team and help us take bp’s corporate reports and ESG disclosure work forward.

This is an exciting time to join bp as we pursue our strategy to become an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions for our customers.

You’ll be a core part of the corporate reporting and ESG disclosure team within communications & external affairs, working to monitor, assess and ultimately deliver leadership in reporting. You’ll help to prepare content that goes into our disclosures – including the annual report, sustainability report, other annual publications and on the bp.com website.

You will have an interest – and proven skills and experience in writing, meticulous attention to detail and exemplary organizational skills and enjoy working flexibly across a variety of tasks and projects.

What you will do:

Preparation of bp’s sustainability report and other annual non-financial disclosures. Review, edit and ensure quality control of written copy, applying the bp corporate writing style. Manage content reviews and the substantiation and verification process.

and other annual non-financial disclosures. Review, edit and ensure quality control of written copy, applying the bp corporate writing style. Manage content reviews and the substantiation and verification process. Manage the bp ESG datasheet – working with internal subject matter experts (SMEs) to obtain data, update it and publish alongside bp’s corporate reports.

– working with internal subject matter experts (SMEs) to obtain data, update it and publish alongside bp’s corporate reports. Manage smaller reports such as the modern slavery statement, protected areas statement and various indexes, such as GRI and SASB.

such as the modern slavery statement, protected areas statement and various indexes, such as GRI and SASB. Prepare for and implement new ESG disclosures – working with a cross-functional team on disclosure standards and new regulations in the EU, US and UK.

– working with a cross-functional team on disclosure standards and new regulations in the EU, US and UK. Support sustainability assurance engagement with bp’s auditor – including scoping, co-ordinating SMEs and making sure the work stays on track. Preparing and maintaining key ‘basis of reporting’ documentation.

with bp’s auditor – including scoping, co-ordinating SMEs and making sure the work stays on track. Preparing and maintaining key ‘basis of reporting’ documentation. Manage day-to-day interactions with third parties – to track actions and make sure our partners deliver what we need and know what we need from them – this includes creative agencies and audit partners

– to track actions and make sure our partners deliver what we need and know what we need from them – this includes creative agencies and audit partners Support the communication of corporate reports and engagement activity, including drafting emails, report alerts and content for bp.com.

of corporate reports and engagement activity, including drafting emails, report alerts and content for bp.com. Conduct benchmarking and track peer activity, horizon scanning and general research of new legislation or reporting requirements that may impact the team’s work.

Key Skills:

Planning and organizational skills – the ability to map out and then keep track of multiple activities, prioritize and efficiently switch between tasks.

– the ability to map out and then keep track of multiple activities, prioritize and efficiently switch between tasks. Stakeholder engagement and management : working with a variety of internal stakeholders and external partners.

: working with a variety of internal stakeholders and external partners. Strong verbal and written communication skills. The ability to present your ideas clearly and instruct others.

The ability to present your ideas clearly and instruct others. Flexibility and the ability to adapt to changing priorities and deadlines.

and the to changing priorities and deadlines. High level of attention to detail – and the ability to main high-quality standards across the work that you produce.

What you will bring:

Experience working on sustainability reporting, ideally in a comparably sized/complex organisation.

An interest in corporate reporting best practice, trends and developments.

Knowledge of the ESG ecosystem – ratings providers and data aggregators – and developments (i.e. regulation). Experience working with and responding to requests for information from ESG ratings providers and sustainability benchmarks – such as MSCI, Sustainalytics and Ecovadis.

Knowledge of corporate reporting trends and developments, experience working with regulators and policy makers (across UK (FRC, FCA), EU and US (SEC)), understanding of sustainability standards (i.e. ISSB, EU CSRD, GRI).

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.