Sustainability, Risk and Regulatory Advocacy Manager - Projects

The Sustainability, Risk and Regulatory Advocacy Manager would support the organization to identify understand, mitigate and properly handle HSE risks relevant to key business decisions and ensure alignment with existing and evolving regulations! Working with numerous colleagues within bp as well as externally. The aim is to provide technical and risk evaluation support, interpretation of developing global, regional and local regulatory criteria for the safe and reliable implementation of alternative and low-carbon fuels on marine and offshore applications.

Trading & Shipping



HSSE Group



Lead and represent bp on relevant external committees of trade bodies, industry-led meetings on environmental matters to influence their direction.

Support the development, approval and delivery of environmental advocacy positions for Shipping, consistent and aligned with BP advocacy positions.

Work with subject matter authorities across the bp business and externally to develop and communicate position papers on emerging regulatory matters identified as bp Shipping priorities to appropriate persons within the group.

Participate in bp approved demonstration or pilot projects (JIP, JDP, NOJVs) to obtain key findings that will inform bp’s energy transition plan and operations. Areas of focus to include energy efficiency, safety risks and mitigation measures for onboard cargo management, fuel use, shipboard emerging technologies maturity TRL/IRL/CRL (for alternative and low carbon fuels).

Provide insights to bp stakeholders, including VP HSE&C and Shipping LT, informing on the risk, safety and regulatory issues as defined.

Support the establishment of HSE&C strategies, policies and procedures for Shipping’s energy transition.

Collaborate with counterparts from other bp entities (G&LCE, RC&S, S&S, C&EA) to ensure proper integration and alignment of activities. The role’s focus is to help ensure that the strategy, objectives, roadmap and energy transition journey are established and remain, in line with developing and emerging regulatory developments, and that they are properly implemented and communicated.

Thorough knowledge and technical expertise on key environmental issues in maritime industry. Awareness of the external context and aim to decarbonise the shipping sector.

Knowledge of sustainability framework and experience of working within the environmental sector.

Ability to influence a wide range of team members and on necessary operational and cultural changes needed to achieve safety, reliability, and regulatory compliance.

Ability to work in a dynamically changing environment.

Knowledge and experience in quantitative and qualitative risk assessments.

Experience in hydrogen, ammonia or chemical product processing, transportation, or manufacturing

Appreciation of ISO 14001 environmental management systems.

Master's degree or higher on relevant subject area

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.