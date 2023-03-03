Sustainability Senior Manager, offshore wind

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020.
The Sustainability Senior Manager role will lead the design and delivery of Offshore Wind’s sustainability strategy, consistent with bp’s corporate sustainability frame and aims. The role will identify key priorities for the offshore wind business and lead delivery of programmes that underpin business development and access to new markets and embeds sustainability practices within procurement, supply chain and project activities.
The role will build relationships with relevant externals stakeholders and develop strategic partnerships that underpin delivery. Within bp, the role will engage with key stakeholders such as Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures (SS&V), Health, Safety, Environment and Carbon (HSE&C), and Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) to ensure alignment and leverage good practice.
This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.