Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020.



The Sustainability Senior Manager role will lead the design and delivery of Offshore Wind’s sustainability strategy, consistent with bp’s corporate sustainability frame and aims. The role will identify key priorities for the offshore wind business and lead delivery of programmes that underpin business development and access to new markets and embeds sustainability practices within procurement, supply chain and project activities.



The role will build relationships with relevant externals stakeholders and develop strategic partnerships that underpin delivery. Within bp, the role will engage with key stakeholders such as Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures (SS&V), Health, Safety, Environment and Carbon (HSE&C), and Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) to ensure alignment and leverage good practice.



This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.







Sustainability Senior Manager, offshore wind

In this role You will:

Be responsible for the design, delivery, and integration of the bp OFW sustainability strategy, aligned with bp’s sustainability frame and aims

Manages the delivery of OFW’s Sustainability Implementation Plan, and ensures impact is measured and assessed against performance expectations

Establishes strategic external partnerships that underpin delivery of sustainability priorities, particularly on circularity, biodiversity, supply chain environmental and social risks and embodied carbon

Provides technical support to finance and business development teams developing offshore wind opportunities, including input into investment governance, OFW strategy and portfolio reviews

Provides technical input and management of OFW sustainability workstreams, such as circularity, embodied carbon, human rights and biodiversity.

Leads the integration of sustainability into performance management with finance for inclusion in quarterly business performance reviews.

Convenes and coordinates OFW sustainability champion's network to progressively enhance the focus on sustainability, ensuring activities are delivered efficiently and value optimised through best practice and continuous improvement.

Collaborates with SS&V, HSE&C and others to communicate context and changes to OFW teams.

Leads the OFW input to internal and external group reporting on sustainability, such as the bp annual Sustainability Reports and senior management updates.

Lead input into cross business working groups developing performance metrics and technical delivery approaches, such as the Just Transition Working group.

What You will need to be successful:

Proficient in English

Bachelor's Degree in related field (Environment / Science)

10+ years relevant experience (preferred in Manufacturing/Supply chain sector)

Chartered with the Institute of Environmental Management & Assessment or equivalent.

Track record developing, building and leading sustainability programmes across a large organisation

Technical expertise in one of more of circularity, embodied carbon, human rights, biodiversity, or sustainability in the supply chain.

Excellent leadership behaviours and influencing skills

Broad and sophisticated relationship & stakeholder management – both externally and internally at all levels.

Detail oriented and well-organized; able to bring Agile principles into daily activity

Experience in program organisation, Project management, structuring and reporting

Comfortable with holding people to account on deliverables whilst maintaining positive and productive relationships

Strategy development and ability to adapt initiatives to different business contexts

Comfortable with driving change and positively influencing with patience and tenacity

Why join us

This role is in support of bp’s Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp’s new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.