Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to optimise commercial value from supply and trading activities, collaborating across functions to provide assurance on trading processes and procedures and ensuring suitable capability and resource levels are in place to enable operational objectives to be accomplished without any compromise to BP's health, safety and environmental standards.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a team to optimise commercial value from supply and trading activities, collaborating across functions to provide assurance on trading processes and procedures and ensuring suitable capability and resource levels are in place to enable operational objectives to be accomplished without any compromise to BP's health, safety and environmental standards.



Job Description:

The Sustainability Technical Lead is the focal point of Trading Operations development of sustainability activity, responsible for inputting into the T&S sustainability strategy and ensures compliance with regulatory requirements. The role will support the implementation of bp’s strategy and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. Responsible for bp’s compliance with regulatory requirements, providing functional assurance one new business, maintaining ongoing business/process support, and identifying CI opportunities the role is critical to the delivery and shaping of bp’s sustainability strategy.

Key Accountabilities

Acts as SME for internal management and implementation of new regulations and compliance obligations.

Takes the lead on NAI support for sustainability operations, providing functional assurance and engaging with the various partners to work cross functional in order to transition new business to BAU.

Responsible for mass balance coordination including closing and forecasting.

Acts as Audit Lead – coordination, invoicing, Agents management (Etacarinae). ISCC and INS.

Maintains close engagement with relevant TOPS Managers, BTLs and TOPS Technical Team as well as Front office.

Acts as continuous improvement lead to develop processes and as a focal point for takeaways from errors/incidents.

Acts as IT Lead for all shared and specific sustainability systems;

OWB sustainability functionality

Bio Tracker

PoS coordination - follow up and chase of pending docs with supply chain.

Works with Sustainability Team Leader to supervise training:

New sustainability operators

Ongoing training of existing operators

Awareness training for other relevant collaborators

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Knowledge of operations and core systems.

Knowledge of sustainability strategy and regulatory requirements including the main voluntary schemes T&S are certified with.

Excellent problem-solving skills with effective decision-making.

Strong organisational skills with excellent multi-tasking ability.

Ability to constructively challenge.

Strong communication and ability to articulate regulatory requirements on business activity.

Desirable criteria

Leadership experience,

Experience implementing regulatory change.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.