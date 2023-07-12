Responsible for managing a team to optimise commercial value from supply and trading activities, collaborating across functions to provide assurance on trading processes and procedures and ensuring suitable capability and resource levels are in place to enable operational objectives to be accomplished without any compromise to BP's health, safety and environmental standards.
Entity:Trading & Shipping
Supply & Trading Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
The Sustainability Technical Lead is the focal point of Trading Operations development of sustainability activity, responsible for inputting into the T&S sustainability strategy and ensures compliance with regulatory requirements. The role will support the implementation of bp’s strategy and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. Responsible for bp’s compliance with regulatory requirements, providing functional assurance one new business, maintaining ongoing business/process support, and identifying CI opportunities the role is critical to the delivery and shaping of bp’s sustainability strategy.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.