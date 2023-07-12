Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Sustainability Technical Lead

Sustainability Technical Lead

Sustainability Technical Lead

  • Location United Kingdom - London
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ066136
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to optimise commercial value from supply and trading activities, collaborating across functions to provide assurance on trading processes and procedures and ensuring suitable capability and resource levels are in place to enable operational objectives to be accomplished without any compromise to BP's health, safety and environmental standards.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping


Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group


Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a team to optimise commercial value from supply and trading activities, collaborating across functions to provide assurance on trading processes and procedures and ensuring suitable capability and resource levels are in place to enable operational objectives to be accomplished without any compromise to BP's health, safety and environmental standards.


Job Description:

The Sustainability Technical Lead is the focal point of Trading Operations development of sustainability activity, responsible for inputting into the T&S sustainability strategy and ensures compliance with regulatory requirements. The role will support the implementation of bp’s strategy and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. Responsible for bp’s compliance with regulatory requirements, providing functional assurance one new business, maintaining ongoing business/process support, and identifying CI opportunities the role is critical to the delivery and shaping of bp’s sustainability strategy.

Key Accountabilities

  • Acts as SME for internal management and implementation of new regulations and compliance obligations.
  • Takes the lead on NAI support for sustainability operations, providing functional assurance and engaging with the various partners to work cross functional in order to transition new business to BAU.
  • Responsible for mass balance coordination including closing and forecasting.
  • Acts as Audit Lead – coordination, invoicing, Agents management (Etacarinae). ISCC and INS.
  • Maintains close engagement with relevant TOPS Managers, BTLs and TOPS Technical Team as well as Front office.
  • Acts as continuous improvement lead to develop processes and as a focal point for takeaways from errors/incidents.
  • Acts as IT Lead for all shared and specific sustainability systems;
  • OWB sustainability functionality
  • Bio Tracker
  • PoS coordination - follow up and chase of pending docs with supply chain.
  • Works with Sustainability Team Leader to supervise training:
  • New sustainability operators
  • Ongoing training of existing operators
  • Awareness training for other relevant collaborators

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

  • Knowledge of operations and core systems.
  • Knowledge of sustainability strategy and regulatory requirements including the main voluntary schemes T&S are certified with.
  • Excellent problem-solving skills with effective decision-making.
  • Strong organisational skills with excellent multi-tasking ability.
  • Ability to constructively challenge.
  • Strong communication and ability to articulate regulatory requirements on business activity.

Desirable criteria

  • Leadership experience,
  • Experience implementing regulatory change.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp