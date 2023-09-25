Sustainability and ESG Finance Advisor

Job summary

ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) and Sustainability (incl. bp’s net zero, people and planet aims) continue to be a focus area for shareholders, customers, and other stakeholders. It is increasingly a factor in how we make decisions and with increasing external and internal reporting requirements, this is an exciting, visible and critical growth area for bp and individuals with an interest in this area or in broadening traditional finance / planning skillsets to a new area. Finance has a key role to play in ESG and (more broadly) sustainability reporting and management – particularly given increasing assurance, audit and governance requirements - in order to help create a robust control environment and compliant reporting. We must also integrate data and processes for ESG/Sustainability with others we use to run the business (eg LTP, performance contracts, accountabilities), where (and when) appropriate. To respond to growing external reporting requirements in the EU, US and UK, a cross-Group multi-functional work programme, has been set up, co-led by Finance and Corporate Reporting (C&EA), and sponsored by CFO and EVP SS&V. The executive team, board and their committees, particularly audit committee and group finance risk committee are engaged, making it a high-profile programme. You’ll be part of the cross-Finance team (Accounting Reporting Control-ARC and Performance Planning & Management -PPM, plus audit, risk/treasury, IR and commercial) we’ve put in place to assess and deliver new ESG disclosure requirements. This includes helping understand the requirements and develop the processes, data, policies, controls and assurance frameworks to facilitate robust reporting of ESG and sustainability disclosures internally and externally. While the immediate priority is EU disclosures that must be reported on for 2024 (in 1Q25), others (eg SEC, ISSB, UK) will emerge over the coming months requiring triage of the requirement, and assessment of how and where to access the data those standards will require. In addition of supporting delivery of new disclosure, the team also helps support the interface between PPM and sustainability - eg on integrating carbon aims and data with the financial plan, capital allocation and strategy.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key accountabilities

While this role sits in PPM, it is part of the small cross-Finance team working seamlessly with ARC (and other finance teams). It works closely with businesses across the group, and teams in the broader programme - Corporate Reporting (C&EA), Legal, Sustainability, HSE&C and Procurement.

Together the teams will develop the approaches to reporting internally-generated sustainability aims, support evolution of existing ESG reporting (eg TCFD) and deliver the new ESG reporting requirements - covering:

i) non-financial metrics;

ii) financial metrics / sensitivity calculations (such as impairment and financial resilience tests);

iii) narrative regarding application of sustainability to governance, strategy, remuneration, policy, etc

This includes helping assess the interpretation, develop the data and controls and execute the reporting through its first cycle(s).

This role's activities are likely to include leading and/or supporting work to:

Understand how the requirements of regulatory bodies such as EU, SEC, ISSB, fit to BP's activities, impacts, risks and opportunities (working alongside business and technical teams);

Help technical teams (HSE&C, Sustainability, Procurement) develop the definitions and data required by the new standards, potentially providing performance management team support to HSE&C as we develop metrics, data, systems and processes, where required;

Work with the ARC teams to develop and put in place the control and assurance framework, documentation and processes to report robust data

Work with ARC (including business control teams), HSE&C and others to access and consolidating financial and non-financial actuals data – eg developing appropriate cost coding structures, and allocation assumptions approaches where needed; building our non-financial data actuals sets

Help support various other project deliverables, such as executing methodologies for assessing impacts, risks and opportunities; understanding other emerging standards; supporting delivery of existing processes/disclosure (eg TCFD); helping evolve processes for long-term BAU operation of this disclosure

For carbon aims, work with the Sustainability carbon team on modeling and assurance of forecast and actuals data and with eh planning teams on its connectivity to financial plans and reporting.

The intent is for this role to work initially centrally on a range of assessment phase programme activities –

Including providing support to the ARC teams. It is anticipated that, if/as this central remit declines (pending other new disclosure requirements), the role may evolve in 2024 into a Performance Management role, supporting HSE&C in developing the data, processes and MI for new metrics that we become required to report, or into the ARC space.

Essential Education:

University degree educated or similar

Accounting qualifications not essential but helpful

Essential skills and experience

You are someone who can work in an agile way and (re-)prioritising your time across workstreams, activities and teams - the ESG space is dynamic and evolving, and this is a truly multi-functional project! You are:

Self-directed, proactive and delivery oriented - managing and consistently delivering quality output within agreed deadlines and taking the initiative to lead where needed

Collaborative – able to work with and understand/engage with other functional SMEs, including the ARC and technical teams, and to step in to support colleagues when required.

Engaging - interpersonal skills and relationship building, with ability to influence key stakeholders across businesses and to present complicated concepts coherently

A Leader – able to lead projects effectively across different teams

Able to calmly deal with uncertainty – where detail, process, data or definition is lacking or where functional ownership is unclear

Innovative - challenge existing ways of working and identify quick wins and strategic solutions and bring a strong continuous improvement mindset

Pragmatic – able to grasp the big picture and zoom into the details as necessary, while focusing on the material priorities

Eager to contribute to delivery of bp’s sustainability agenda, underpinned by your own enthusiasm for the importance of sustainability.

Analytical - able to manage data with the necessary rigor and attention to detail to underpin insightful analysis; strong Excel, PowerPoint and writing skills

Desirable

Experience in / knowledge of a range of bp’s businesses

Understanding of bp’s key finance processes – reporting, controls and assurance, performance management, planning, investment governance

Experience in control frameworks and assurance/ audit and/or understanding of application / IT controls

Project work including within Agile approaches

Awareness of ESG / non-financial reporting – EU taxonomy

Innovative use of new technologies (e.g. Power BI, Power Apps, etc.) and agile techniques



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.