Sustainability and ESG Finance Advisor

ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) and Sustainability (incl. bp’s net zero, people and planet aims) continue to be a focus area for shareholders, customers, and other stakeholders. It is increasingly a factor in how we make decisions and with increasing external and internal reporting requirements, this is an exciting, visible and critical growth area for bp and individuals with an interest in this area or in broadening traditional finance / planning skillsets to a new area. Finance has a key role to play in ESG and (more broadly) sustainability reporting and management – particularly given increasing assurance, audit and governance requirements - in order to help create a robust control environment and compliant reporting. We must also integrate data and processes for ESG/Sustainability with others we use to run the business (eg LTP, performance contracts, accountabilities), where (and when) appropriate. To respond to growing external reporting requirements in the EU, US and UK, a cross-Group multi-functional work programme, has been set up, co-led by Finance and Corporate Reporting (C&EA), and sponsored by CFO and EVP SS&V. The executive team, board and their committees, particularly audit committee and group finance risk committee are engaged, making it a high-profile programme. You’ll be part of the cross-Finance team (Accounting Reporting Control-ARC and Performance Planning & Management -PPM, plus audit, risk/treasury, IR and commercial) we’ve put in place to assess and deliver new ESG disclosure requirements. This includes helping understand the requirements and develop the processes, data, policies, controls and assurance frameworks to facilitate robust reporting of ESG and sustainability disclosures internally and externally. While the immediate priority is EU disclosures that must be reported on for 2024 (in 1Q25), others (eg SEC, ISSB, UK) will emerge over the coming months requiring triage of the requirement, and assessment of how and where to access the data those standards will require. In addition of supporting delivery of new disclosure, the team also helps support the interface between PPM and sustainability - eg on integrating carbon aims and data with the financial plan, capital allocation and strategy.
While this role sits in PPM, it is part of the small cross-Finance team working seamlessly with ARC (and other finance teams). It works closely with businesses across the group, and teams in the broader programme - Corporate Reporting (C&EA), Legal, Sustainability, HSE&C and Procurement.
Together the teams will develop the approaches to reporting internally-generated sustainability aims, support evolution of existing ESG reporting (eg TCFD) and deliver the new ESG reporting requirements - covering:
i) non-financial metrics;
ii) financial metrics / sensitivity calculations (such as impairment and financial resilience tests);
iii) narrative regarding application of sustainability to governance, strategy, remuneration, policy, etc
This includes helping assess the interpretation, develop the data and controls and execute the reporting through its first cycle(s).
This role's activities are likely to include leading and/or supporting work to:
The intent is for this role to work initially centrally on a range of assessment phase programme activities –
Essential skills and experience
You are someone who can work in an agile way and (re-)prioritising your time across workstreams, activities and teams - the ESG space is dynamic and evolving, and this is a truly multi-functional project! You are:
Desirable
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
