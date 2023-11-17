Job summary

Mobility & Convenience Americas (M&C Americas) is a growing business comprised of a nationwide network that provides convenience and mobility offerings across a family of brands including bp, Amoco, Thorntons, ampm, and Travel Centers of America (TA). An element of our strategy is to meet the needs of our consumers and customers through the lens of sustainability and low carbon solutions.

The Sustainability and Low Carbon Strategy lead role will be responsible for developing and driving the low carbon and sustainability strategy for M&C Americas in partnership with other businesses and in support of a coordinated approach for optimal benefit to consumers and customers as well as bp.

Work with the M&C Americas leadership team to develop a low carbon and sustainable transition strategy for the M&C Americas business in support of the broader bp strategy, inclusive of relevant aims and ambitions. Provide Leadership and communication plans/materials to promote the strategy with internal and external collaborators to increase understanding and engagement with ongoing strategy implementation and development.

Identify emerging external issues that will impact M&C Americas future competitiveness. Develop positions on these issues and hand off to other parts of the organization as appropriate for implementation.

Analyze the business impact of emerging regulations and work with the functions to develop advocacy strategies in line with bp’s current and future business interests and align with any appropriate group policy principles. Work closely with communications & external Affairs (C&EA) in implementing advocacy strategies and engaging with industry associations.

Work with internal partners to define market, regulatory, and other key long-term assumptions, and scenarios to be used in strategy efforts and project economics.

Work closely with businesses passionate about advancing the energy transition (biofuels, hydrogen, carbon capture use storage (CCUS), EV charging, etc.) to identify growth options, managing the hopper of activity, and coordinating governance/execution.

Provide expertise in strategic sustainability areas of interest specific to M&C Americas such as efficient building design, sustainable consumer packaging, food and waste management, energy efficiency, and others as identified.

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field or equivalent experience

MBA in sustainability or strategy preferred

7+ years of proven experience in strategy, sustainability, or low carbon related areas

Detailed knowledge of low carbon and sustainability industry and business across the Americas

End to end value chain evaluation, negotiation, and implementation experience

