The Swing Shift Supervisor leads/directs the Operations Shift Team, whose primary objective is to deliver safe, compliant, and reliable operation of their assigned process units. The Swing Shift Supervisor is accountable for and continually focuses on the development of the unit personnel's ability to safely operate and efficiently utilize process equipment, anticipate operational problems in advance, troubleshoot and respond to problems quickly.

The Swing Shift Supervisor will qualify as Shift Manager and to supervise multiple complexes in the refinery to fill for vacancies caused by vacation, illness, TAR, or open positions. It is expected that the position will fill supervisor roles >60% of the time. The remaining portion of time the position will support Operations Excellence and Continuous Improvement efforts for the Shift Team such as operator rounds, job duty books, procedures, alarm management, winterization, housekeeping, operations rigor, training, development, etc.

This will an onsite, rotating 12 hour shift schedule.