The Swing Shift Supervisor leads/directs the Operations Shift Team, whose primary objective is to deliver safe, compliant, and reliable operation of their assigned process units. The Swing Shift Supervisor is accountable for and continually focuses on the development of the unit personnel's ability to safely operate and efficiently utilize process equipment, anticipate operational problems in advance, troubleshoot and respond to problems quickly.
The Swing Shift Supervisor will qualify as Shift Manager and to supervise multiple complexes in the refinery to fill for vacancies caused by vacation, illness, TAR, or open positions. It is expected that the position will fill supervisor roles >60% of the time. The remaining portion of time the position will support Operations Excellence and Continuous Improvement efforts for the Shift Team such as operator rounds, job duty books, procedures, alarm management, winterization, housekeeping, operations rigor, training, development, etc.
This will an onsite, rotating 12 hour shift schedule.
Essential Functions / Key Accountabilities:
Provides supervision and performance management to the Operators on their shift.
Identifies improvement opportunities and may lead implementation of solutions.
Delivers the unit/refinery operations plan and the items assigned within the shift plan.
Ensures equipment for maintenance is properly prepared.
Ensures constraints are proactively managed and the desired results are delivered on a daily basis.
Ensures product quality issues are adequately managed and communicated to impacted parties (downstream units, schedulers, etc.).
Identifies maintenance needs and initiates appropriate work requests.
Leads and completes quality start of shift crew meetings, log book entries, shift reliefs and shift plans.
Ensures all compliance activities for that shift are completed.
Ensures unit and personnel (BP and contractors) safety on their shift and the safe execution of all maintenance work.
Drives operations excellence and continuous improvement initiatives within the Operations Shift Team.
High School Diploma or equivalent required
Associate degree in a technical area a plus
Minimum of 5 years of experience in refining or petrochemical industry
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
