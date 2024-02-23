Entity:Customers & Products
bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.
We’re looking for a System Support Advisor is responsible for ensuring the provision (and continuous improvement) of fit-for-purpose business processes, workflows and supporting business systems to enable the successful operation and delivery by the ANZ Construction Team.
Reporting directly to the ANZ Construction Services Lead, you will act as SME in the use of bp / corporate business systems, project management systems, and data administration supporting the ANZ construction team and maintaining a pipeline of continuous improvement initiatives to simplify/standardize/automate.
You will need to hold a deep understanding of end-to-end business processes, be able to interface and support systems and workflows to drive the successful operation and delivery by ANZ Construction Team.
What you can expect in the role:
Supports systematic tracking, monitoring, and reporting of asset based HSE risk management programs.
Establish & develop a databases to capture, store, utilise & share relevant data across the business.
Maintain & continually develop IT systems & tools that utilise both internally & externally available data to assist in the ongoing operation, development & improvement of the business.
Analyses process and system health by engaging key collaborators and seeking feedback to regularly review pain points in businesses processes and systems, identifying areas of waste / duplication etc. and activating timely interventions.
Identifies opportunities and presents recommendations for simplification, standardization and automation of processes and procedures – working across the ANZ Construction team along with key interfacing businesses.
Support the ANZ Construction Services Lead in evaluation, selection and implementation of a new project management / enterprise reporting system, coordinating early engagement of key collaborators, and managing the change via rigorous MOC process (including training and communication plan).
Deliver sustainable growth by putting the customer perspective front of mind, leveraging data and analytics to influence a commercial customer-obsessed team mindset.
Drives continuous improvement culture and mentality, identifying and communicating opportunities for performance improvement through system/process enhancements / simplification / automation.
Works closely with Construction Services Team and other key stakeholders to ensure that the suite of supporting business systems and processes allow for rigorous performance management. Ensures provision of supporting business systems, processes, and workflow to enable teams to implement strategy (e.g. integrated network plans, project management / enterprise reporting program).
What we would like to see you bring:
Tertiary qualification in in either Engineering, IT, Data Science, Marketing, Commerce, or Business-related discipline
Strong working knowledge of business systems e.g. SAP, ARIBA, Nostradamus, Power BI, Tableau or other corporate financial reporting / data systems.
Strong performance bias and understanding of end-to-end business operations.
Skills in continuous improvement, process mapping and optimisation
Proven and demonstrable track record in delivery on performance improvement
Highly competent in problem solving and open thinking.
Highly competent in communication and influencing.
Proficiency with digital workplace tools including MS Office Suite
Why join us?
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
