System & Tools Advisor - TSI

About bp
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always seeking for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
Let me tell you about the role
The Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Systems & Tools Advisor is responsible for prioritizing, crafting, and delivering requirements for the continuous improvement of HSE digital systems. This role will act as a technical advisor for bp’s global HSE incident recording and reporting tool.
This role requires close collaboration with Digital teams and business HSE collaborators to ensure successful end-to-end delivery, including communication of changes and training.
A comprehensive understanding of HSE principles and operational HSE reporting experience is crucial to provide valuable input into the digital tools and to ensure that all activities align with health, safety, and environmental processes.
Minimum years of relevant experience: 8-12 Years
Why join bp
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership
