Systematic Trader, Junior

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

We are looking for a Junior Trader to join our A1 systematic trading team in Trading & Shipping (T&S) as we strive to transform and connect the global energy market. This role is uniquely positioned for those currently trading with sophisticated coding skills in a front office financial environment. You will join a small team making a big impact to our trading strategies helping drive commercial success.

Reporting to the VP A1 Trading, you will be a contributing member of the A1 desk. The desk specialises in systematic and data-driven trading strategies across multiple commodity markets. In this role your time with be split between executing trades based on existing strategies, and research to develop new signals / strategies. Our team has a strong record of success in this space and you will be expected to work collaboratively inside of existing frameworks, following established ways of working.

We offer a hybrid working environment (3 days in office, 2 days at home each week, on average). The office will be located in Canary Wharf, London.

In the role, you will be empowered to:

Execute and optimise portfolio trades across multiple commodities with strict adherence to internal/external rules and regulations.

Design and deploy new signals and strategies. Formulate ideas as testable hypotheses, use large datasets to test these within rigorous statistical frameworks. Present results to the wider team and iterate based on feedback.

Understand practical issues relating to the successful implementation of systematic trading strategies such as liquidity constraints and transaction costs. Account for these in both research and real trading.

About you

Essential experience for success in the role will include:

Training in statistics and probability

Skilled coding in Python, with experience using in a front office financial role

Multiple years of trading experience in an institutional environment (e.g. bank, hedge fund, or trading house)

Previous experience in commodities or macro assets such as rates/FX

Other desirable criteria:

STEM background, with some focus in science, math or engineering

Entrepreneurial drive with a passion for generating commercial value

Quantitative nature and approach to problem solving

Committed and eager to team with others and deliver results in a fast-paced environment

Why Join our team?

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

