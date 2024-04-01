Systems Analyst

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

The Procurement and Supply Chain Management (PSCM) Analyst will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing solutions using the Microsoft Power Platform suite, including Power Apps, Power Automate, SharePoint, and Power BI. This role requires a solid background working with complex data sets to create solutions that improve business processes and data-driven decision making.



This individual will report to the Process and Systems Lead and will be responsible for designing, building, and operating our Power Platform solutions. This role will establish internal practices and processes for building, deploying, supporting, and maintaining Power Platform solutions from inception to operations. The ideal candidate will proactively identify opportunities where Power Platform can deliver a cost-effective and standardized solution.

Role and Responsibilities

Gather and document user requirements and identify new features; translate business/user requirements into application design.

Establish a robust Power Platform Environment strategy.

Development and day-to-day maintenance and enhancements of the Power Platform application systems, including tasks related to identifying and troubleshooting application issues and issues resolution or escalation.

Automate business processes and workflows using Microsoft Power Automate.

Enhance business processes through development of Canvas Power Apps.

Develop and maintain dashboards, including designing visuals and metrics, data visualization, and analytics to monitor business performance and identify areas for improvement.

Oversee and manage the connection of third party API’s to a centralized data system.

Qualifications and Education Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or related field

5+ years of related technical work experience with 3+ years experience developing solutions in Power Platform

Advanced knowledge of Power Apps, Power Automate, and Power BI, Dataverse and Database Design

Experience with common data services, data connectors, and APIs.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Strong communication and collaboration abilities.

Preferred Skills

Experienced with HTML/CSS, frontend JavaScript Frameworks, and scripting languages such as Python or PowerShell

Microsoft Power Platform certification

Good design skills to create visually appealing interfaces that are easy to use and navigate.

Experience with SAP

Personal Attributes

A self-starter with the ability to work independently.

Attention to detail and a passion for solving business problems with technology.

Good organizational and project management skills.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $77,000 - $100,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.





Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.