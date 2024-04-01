Systems Analyst

Entity:Production & Operations
The Procurement and Supply Chain Management (PSCM) Analyst will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing solutions using the Microsoft Power Platform suite, including Power Apps, Power Automate, SharePoint, and Power BI. This role requires a solid background working with complex data sets to create solutions that improve business processes and data-driven decision making.
This individual will report to the Process and Systems Lead and will be responsible for designing, building, and operating our Power Platform solutions. This role will establish internal practices and processes for building, deploying, supporting, and maintaining Power Platform solutions from inception to operations. The ideal candidate will proactively identify opportunities where Power Platform can deliver a cost-effective and standardized solution.
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $77,000 - $100,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design
