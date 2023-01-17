Systems Engineer

Job summary

Role Synopsis

We are seeking a highly-motivated individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic work environment. You will be responsible to effectively build and scale data science solutions in a real-world environment to successfully develop and deploy business initiatives. You will work with oilfield operations to find radically different ways of doing things to improve business results.

Key Accountabilities

Use practical Engineering experiences apply problem solving techniques to find, research, and implement new technologies that could drive 10x improvements into the business

Develop minimum viable products through research, testing, and iteration.

Perform pattern and anomaly detection analysis to correctly assess specific issues in the field that require intervention.

Provide design, operation and maintenance of process control systems, process safety systems, fire and gas systems, DCSs, PLCs, HMI systems, asset and alarm management systems; provide specification and use of flow meters, measurement equipment, flow computers, analyzers, transmitters and control valves;

Support the operation and troubleshooting of Electrical & Instrument (E&I) systems in the field;

Utilize the computerized Maintenance Management System to optimize and maintain facility E&I systems;

Essential Education

HSD required. Bachelor’s degree in engineering discipline, mathematics, and/or computer science preferred.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

5 years of translatable experience

Conversant in data analytic tools

Effective Communicator: Able to present complex problems to a wide range of audiences in a concise and accurate manner across an entire organization, ranging from upper management to field personnel. Able to communicate purpose and usage of difficult mathematical concepts and algorithms for a wide audience so that they can understand.

Growth mindset: Proven ability to quickly learn new concepts, processes, software, engineering and mathematical ideas.

Innovative: Learns from new ideas and applies solutions to add value

Empathetic and customer-focused when crafting products: Effective listener who builds products that solves customers’ problems, generates business value, and improves user experience.

Resilient: Ability to take care of open-ended data-related problems, and to gain valuable insights from data sets that may be initially unwieldy. Possess grit to effectively clean data sets to perform analysis and predictive analytics work.

Foundation in applied practical Engineering of any discipline

Proven track record in statistics, computational mathematical modelling, and/or machine learning.

Detailed experience with process control systems, associated logic, and hardware components including Rockwell, Delta V, Factory talk.

Demonstrated ability to use data visualization tools such as PowerBI, Spotfire, or Tableau.

Ability to design effective tests

Foundational skills associated with HAZOPS, LOPA, SIL assessments, IEC 61508 & 61511, API RP 500, NEC, NEMA, and Arc Flash Studies

We will expect travel to the field up to 25 percent of the time to meet with key partners regarding the products that they develop.Minimum technical skills:Preferred technical skills:We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program.*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.This vacancy has been posted internally in accordance with our Talent Acquisition Policy, which expects all employees to be in role for a minimum of 2 years before considering another position. If you have recently been placed in a new role as part of Reinvent, you will need to attach line manager approval to your application for any position.