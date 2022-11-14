Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? #bppulse



As a Systems Engineer you will define and deliver new features for bp Pulse in areas such as smart charging, grid integration and home integration. This will include analysis of user requirements and the design of the System to meet these user requirements. You will engage with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders to ensure growth of our products and development of customer offers. Optimizing the chemicals and fuels value chains to maximize integrated value will be a key opportunity and you will be digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions.





What you’ll be doing:

Working within systems engineering to develop new features for bp Pulse in line with the bp Pulse engineering process

Collaborating with internal and external stakeholders to develop an appropriate system level solution based on clear feature definition and requirements

Supporting in developing and managing of user and system requirements including traceability

Analysis of functional, behavioral and performance requirements

Designing, architectural design, functional decomposition and allocation and interface definition

Support with system integration and user acceptance testing

Facilitate reviews with stakeholders to ensure alignment between business functions

Building and maintaining relationships with a range of stakeholders. For example, marketing, product owners and technical architects as interfacing with other business functions is essential.

Systems engineering, model-based systems engineering using SysML or UML, requirements management and traceability and interface definition.

Bachelor of Science or equivalent in the field of science and engineering, with good experience in Systems Engineering

Project delivery in a hybrid working environment (Agile / Waterfall) desirable but not essential

Able to communicate complex technical considerations clearly and simply to a diverse audience

Developing systems which use ISO15118, OCPP or similar protocols and experience with Vehicle Charging, smart Grid, Smart Metering, Renewable Energy.

About bp pulse



bp pulse are the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.​ We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. ​YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!



Why join us?



At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers. In this role you will play an influential role in supporting bp’s ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2050 or sooner!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as a key decision maker and influencer.​



We operate a hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance