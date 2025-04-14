Systems Support

This role is not eligible for relocation

Technology



Business Support Group



As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Santa Fe, Mexico City.

This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City.

** IMPORTANT- Please upload your resume in English**

Now a part of the bp portfolio, Travel Centers of America (TA) is the largest publicly traded full-service truck stop and travel center company in the United States. TA is focused on growing its network of travel centers. For more than 50 years, millions of professional truck drivers and motorists have called our travel centers home, depending on us daily for fuel, food, truck maintenance and essential services.

We are seeking detail-oriented and customer-focused individuals to join our team as Password Reset Contractors. As the main point of contact in the call queue, you will play a crucial role in assisting users with password resets and access-related issues. This position requires good interpersonal skills, technical aptitude, and the ability to deliver efficient and professional support.

Key Accountabilities:

Act as the first point of contact for users experiencing password-related issues, ensuring timely and accurate assistance.

Provide end-to-end support for password resets, including verifying user identity, troubleshooting login issues, and assisting with multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Monitor and manage the call queue to ensure all inquiries are addressed promptly, meeting or exceeding established service-level agreements (SLAs).

Educate users on password policies, best practices for account security, and available self-service tools.

Identify and raise complex or unresolved issues to higher-level technical support teams while maintaining user satisfaction.

Accurately record all interactions and resolutions in the ticketing system and provide feedback for process improvement.

Job requirements and essential criteria

Bachelor’s degree is desirable, but not required.

Prior experience in a helpdesk, call center, or IT support environment is preferred.

Familiarity with password management systems and tools.

Advanced English proficiency is a must.

Skills & Competencies

Basic knowledge of Windows, macOS, and common applications (e.g., email, VPN, remote desktop).

Understanding of identity and access management (IAM) concepts.

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills.

Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting abilities.

Ability to remain calm and empathetic under pressure.

Ability to multitask optimally in a fast-paced environment.

Good attention to detail and alignment to security protocols.

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including flexible working options and paid parental leave policy, among others.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



