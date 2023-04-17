Systems Technical Optimisation Lead

At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonisation and getting to net zero by 2050. In this role you will support our New Energy organization as part of the Integrated Green Hydrogen project team, working to develop bp’s Green Hydrogen export projects across the globe.
We are in search of a technical lead who will own the optimisation models to support competitive engineering solutions for business opportunities within our GW scale green hydrogen export portfolio of projects.
This role will be an integral part of the GW scale green hydrogen portfolio team, accountable for the overall detailed system modelling to optimise the lowest cost of supply of hydrogen.