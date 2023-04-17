Systems Technical Optimisation Lead

Job summary

At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonisation and getting to net zero by 2050. In this role you will support our New Energy organization as part of the Integrated Green Hydrogen project team, working to develop bp’s Green Hydrogen export projects across the globe.



We are in search of a technical lead who will own the optimisation models to support competitive engineering solutions for business opportunities within our GW scale green hydrogen export portfolio of projects.



This role will be an integral part of the GW scale green hydrogen portfolio team, accountable for the overall detailed system modelling to optimise the lowest cost of supply of hydrogen.

Key Accountabilities & Responsibilities:

Lead the development of models to help with screening and selecting optimum green energy process and electrical flow schemes during front end concept development as well as during subsequent project phases.

Collaborate with engineering and commercial teams to support project development activities

Own the structure of the model, the calculations and the way it is used to support project decisions

Screen, rank and select commercially available tools and simulation packages required to meet the needs of the project team.

Use available tools and packages to develop techno-economic models of Giga-scale renewable power, green Hydrogen and export projects to support decision making.

Work closely with engineering team to identify scenarios to be studied.

Develop standard models that can be adapted to represent various locations and configurations to save time required to develop and maintain models for the global project portfolio.

Essential Education:

Minimum Bachelor’s degree in Chemical or Electrical Engineering (or equivalent).

Essential Experience:

Experienced process or discipline engineer, working in design or operational roles for a significant period of time

Experienced in modelling complex systems and processes and in using these models to derive meaningful conclusions.

Holistic understanding of how various commercial and technical inputs and constraints can influence the overall engineering solution.

General knowledge of chemical or electrical processes and typical flow schemes.

Strong influencing and communication skills

Demonstrated ability to foster effective teamwork across multiple locations and teams

Desirable Experience: