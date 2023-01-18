Systems Technical Optmisation Lead

.
At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. In this role you will support our New Energy organization as part of the Integrated Green Hydrogen project team, working to develop bp’s Green Hydrogen export projects in Western Australia.
We are in search of a Systems Optimization lead who will own the optimization models to support competitive engineering solutions for business opportunities within our GW scale green hydrogen export portfolio of projects.
This role will be an integral part of the GW scale green hydrogen portfolio team, accountable for the overall detailed system modelling to optimize the lowest cost of supply of Hydrogen.
Accountabilities include the following: