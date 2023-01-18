Systems Technical Optmisation Lead

Job summary

.

At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. In this role you will support our New Energy organization as part of the Integrated Green Hydrogen project team, working to develop bp’s Green Hydrogen export projects in Western Australia.



We are in search of a Systems Optimization lead who will own the optimization models to support competitive engineering solutions for business opportunities within our GW scale green hydrogen export portfolio of projects.



This role will be an integral part of the GW scale green hydrogen portfolio team, accountable for the overall detailed system modelling to optimize the lowest cost of supply of Hydrogen.



Accountabilities include the following:

Lead the development of models to help with screening and selecting optimum green energy process and electrical flow schemes during front end concept development as well as during subsequent project phases.

Collaborate with engineering and commercial teams to support project development activities

Own the structure of the model, the calculations and the way it is used to support project decisions

Screen, rank and select commercially available tools and simulation packages required to meet the needs of the project team.

Use available tools and packages to develop techno-economic models of Giga-scale renewable power, green Hydrogen and export projects to support decision making.

Work closely with engineering team to identify scenarios to be studied.

Develop standard models that can be adapted to represent various locations and configurations to save time required to develop and maintain models for the global project portfolio.

Experienced process or discipline engineer, working in design or operational roles for a minimum of 10 years.

Experienced in modelling complex systems and processes and in using these models to derive meaningful conclusions.

Holistic understanding of how various commercial and technical inputs and constraints can influence the overall engineering solution.

General knowledge of chemical or electrical processes and typical flow schemes.

Strong influencing and communication skills

Demonstrated ability to foster effective teamwork across multiple locations and teams

Bachelor’s degree in Chemical or Electrical EngineeringBP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you.Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.