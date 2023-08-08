Systems Technical Optmisation Lead

Job summary

At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonisation and getting to net zero by 2050. In this role you will support our New Energy organization as part of the Integrated Green Hydrogen project team, working to develop bp’s Green Hydrogen export projects across the globe. We are in search of a technical lead who will own the optimisation models to support competitive engineering solutions for business opportunities within our GW scale green hydrogen export portfolio of projects. This role will be an integral part of the GW scale green hydrogen portfolio team, accountable for the overall detailed system modelling to optimise the lowest cost of supply of hydrogen.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonisation and getting to net zero by 2050. In this role you will support our New Energy organization as part of the Integrated Green Hydrogen project team, working to develop bp’s Green Hydrogen export projects across the globe.We are in search of a technical lead who will own the optimisation models to support competitive engineering solutions for business opportunities within our GW scale green hydrogen export portfolio of projects.This role will be an integral part of the GW scale green hydrogen portfolio team, accountable for the overall detailed system modelling to optimise the lowest cost of supply of hydrogen.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities & Responsibilities:

Lead the development of models to help with screening and selecting optimum green energy process and electrical flow schemes during front end concept development as well as during subsequent project phases.

Collaborate with engineering and commercial teams to support project development activities

Own the structure of the model, the calculations and the way it is used to support project decisions

Screen, rank and select commercially available tools and simulation packages required to meet the needs of the project team.

Use available tools and packages to develop techno-economic models of Giga-scale renewable power, green Hydrogen and export projects to support decision making.

Work closely with engineering team to identify scenarios to be studied.

Develop standard models that can be adapted to represent various locations and configurations to save time required to develop and maintain models for the global project portfolio.

Essential Education:

Minimum Bachelor’s degree in Chemical or Electrical Engineering (or equivalent).

Essential Experience:

Experienced process or discipline engineer, working in design or operational roles for a significant period of time

Experienced in modelling complex systems and processes and in using these models to derive meaningful conclusions.

Holistic understanding of how various commercial and technical inputs and constraints can influence the overall engineering solution.

General knowledge of chemical or electrical processes and typical flow schemes.

Strong influencing and communication skills

Demonstrated ability to foster effective teamwork across multiple locations and teams

Desirable Experience:

Passion to investigate and understand how various blocks within a system interact with each other and respond to varying inputs

Experience working on projects across all project stages as a process or discipline engineer

Knowledge of programming languages such as Python or Java is desirable but not essential.

Experience working with Power Factory or similar tools to develop load flow and other electrical models

Experience working with one or more of Process simulation software such as Hysys, AspenPlus, Petrosim or gPROMS.

Ability to build and maintain relationships and interact effectively with all levels within the organization.

Ability to multitask and manage workload in order to meet multiple deadlines without sacrificing quality



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.