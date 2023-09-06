The Systems & Transformation Engineer will be a member of the centralised systems and tools squad in bp’s major capital projects delivery organisation. The squad is responsible for ensuring that core software systems are onboarded on projects with the required functionality, configuration and user support. The team have overall responsibility for driving the optimisation of the digital solutions being utilised and developed across the organisation ensuring business requirements are met and value is delivered with consistent adoption of the toolkit. This hands-on, customer facing role will involve administering vendor supplied applications (eg Primavera P6, PMCS, PimsCMS) as well as in-house developed applications (eg dpm, OneTalent) and providing outstanding levels of support to large, experienced user communities including senior leadership. Several of our key applications also require additional specialist knowledge to enable support of the overall process administration and coordination (eg performance management, resource management, project planning).
The successful candidate will work with multiple key stakeholders across project teams, disciplines, I&E and our software vendors to:
This role also involves working with the Systems & Transformation Discipline Lead in support of the Digital Strategy and driving the delivery of several high-profile products. The role holder will be integral to the successful design, development and deployment of new digital tools along with shaping the future of the associated process for Projects. The successful candidate will be able to:
Essential experience and job requirements
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
