Job summary

The Systems & Transformation Engineer will be a member of the centralised systems and tools squad in bp’s major capital projects delivery organisation. The squad is responsible for ensuring that core software systems are onboarded on projects with the required functionality, configuration and user support. The team have overall responsibility for driving the optimisation of the digital solutions being utilised and developed across the organisation ensuring business requirements are met and value is delivered with consistent adoption of the toolkit. This hands-on, customer facing role will involve administering vendor supplied applications (eg Primavera P6, PMCS, PimsCMS) as well as in-house developed applications (eg dpm, OneTalent) and providing outstanding levels of support to large, experienced user communities including senior leadership. Several of our key applications also require additional specialist knowledge to enable support of the overall process administration and coordination (eg performance management, resource management, project planning).

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Responsibilities

The successful candidate will work with multiple key stakeholders across project teams, disciplines, I&E and our software vendors to:

Onboard / stand up approved systems on projects ensuring they are appropriately configured and that our project teams are set up for success with the right tools at the right time during the project life cycle.

Utilise advanced system edit rights to administer the suite of Project Management systems maintaining accurate user assignment whilst maintaining process defined settings, protocols and configurations.

Respond to front line user requests via central inbox providing super user level support, including trouble shooting user issues, and guidance to globally based project teams ensuring standards and processes are followed.

Provide advanced system & business process support to our end-user communities including training, coaching and discipline best practice.

Manage content for key applications ensuring procedures, approvals and change control are rigorously adhered to before entering data into the system of record.

Perform regular audits within/between different datasets ensuring data accuracy and integrity and provide data extracts / reports to key stakeholders for cost performance and forecasting purposes

This role also involves working with the Systems & Transformation Discipline Lead in support of the Digital Strategy and driving the delivery of several high-profile products. The role holder will be integral to the successful design, development and deployment of new digital tools along with shaping the future of the associated process for Projects. The successful candidate will be able to:

Support project sponsors with preparation of business cases including writing problem statements, documenting business requirements and articulated return on investment / value case

Project manage delivery of major enhancements and / or iterative releases, controlling the change, understanding the impacts and delivering change projects on time, in budget and within scope boundaries.

Coordinate and conduct business led testing and user acceptance of software tools and enhancements collecting feedback to improve user experience and ensuring systems meet the customer requirements.

Work with colleagues in the discipline to ensure standardized deployment of the change management framework to implement digital and process changes.

Essential experience and job requirements

Previous experience working in a business support role, administering and maintaining systems, managing complex user access, implementing new products, coaching users and providing process expertise

Customer focused attitude, ability to work through and troubleshoot issues to resolution.

Excellent organisational skills and ability to prioritise, experience of agile ways of working.

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Proven track record of project managing delivery of fit for purpose enhancements and deploying changes to existing products

Strong stakeholder management skills; ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with people at all levels, able to build strong, trusted relationships



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.