bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
Imagine it’s your job to make our customers an active part in reshaping the world’s energy system. Everything starts with the customer, so you’re focused on shaping products and services that keep them moving as the world moves towards net zero.
To help us continue our strong momentum and expand our retail abilities, we’re looking for a Systems & Reporting Lead to join our team! Reporting to the Program & Performance Manager, you’ll be responsible for financial analysis, tracking and monitoring across plans, programs and project endeavors. You’ll be the SME for supporting business systems ensuring efficiency and accuracy.
Some of your responsibilities will include: