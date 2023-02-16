Systems & Reporting Specialist

Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

Imagine it’s your job to make our customers an active part in reshaping the world’s energy system. Everything starts with the customer, so you’re focused on shaping products and services that keep them moving as the world moves towards net zero.



To help us continue our strong momentum and expand our retail abilities, we’re looking for a Systems & Reporting Lead to join our team! Reporting to the Program & Performance Manager, you’ll be responsible for financial analysis, tracking and monitoring across plans, programs and project endeavors. You’ll be the SME for supporting business systems ensuring efficiency and accuracy.





Some of your responsibilities will include:

Provide SME advice for enterprise reporting systems and digital assets

Work closely with leadership to inform on schedules, phasing, budgets and cost / resource planning as required

Engage with stakeholders to understand work process and procedures to align work in generation, whilst updating applicable data, procedures, flow chats and SOP’s

Identify portfolio/business system issues and lead, liaise, delivery solutions within broad teams

Support stage gate movement/governance meetings & deliverables to complete objectives

Review and evaluate data from bp business systems and Master Data reporting

5+ years’ working experience with SAP, Power BI, Tableau or other financial reporting / data systems

Sound knowledge of MS suite products, SQL, R, Python, C, Form, workflows etc…

Strong communication skills with the ability to build strong networks across the business

