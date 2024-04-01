This role is not eligible for relocation

Roles and Responsibilities - HSE&C Systems and Analytics Advisor

Vision: Improve the way we operate by collaborating across disciplines and providing insights to empower entity leaders and their teams. This will bridge the gap between knowledge and intuition, driving continuous improvement in OMS, risk management and consistently embedding high value learnings.

Key Responsibilities:

Role mission: Help businesses improve the effectiveness of S&O risk management through the power of relationships, discovery, and advanced analytics to surface insights to systematically address performance improvement to OMS.

Be a strong collaborator and communicator across HSE&C and the business:

Build a SME network and valuable relationships across HSE&C and the business to co-create insights to improve system performance.

across HSE&C and the business to co-create insights to improve system performance. Work on behalf of the Risk, Systems and Learning leadership team to connect RSL subject matter experts together to develop insights.

to develop insights. Communicate effectively to enable insights to business-facing HSE&C VPs to drive system improvements.

to enable insights to business-facing HSE&C VPs to drive system improvements. Be a subject matter expert in developing insights from diverse sources of information.

of information. Use existing communication forums to present and gather feedback from business leaders.

Lead the creation of insights, identification of root causes and recommendation of system improvements:

Partner with business to identify HSE&C performance tren ds for further analysis.

ds for further analysis. Gather and analyze HSE&C and operational data , using digital tools and data science.

, using digital tools and data science. Analyze OMS workflows and processes , gaining insights to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

, gaining insights to improve efficiency and effectiveness. Leverage systems thinking to understand root causes.

to understand root causes. Propose recommendations to drive system performance improvements and help the business to prioritize these for inclusion in the business plans.

Role model HSE&C ways of working, project management and implementation of improvements

Adopt agile methods to better define problem statements, analytics and actionable insights

to better define problem statements, analytics and actionable insights Connect the components of the OMS performance improvement cycle to drive a systematic way of working – work with business facing VPs to improve embedment of OMS PIC in business.

Lead and coordinate initiatives and/or projects on behalf of the HSE&C Risk, Systems and Learning OMSIS (OMS, Systems and Insights) team.

and/or projects on behalf of the HSE&C Risk, Systems and Learning OMSIS (OMS, Systems and Insights) team. Identify HSE&C use cases and lead projects for application of data science and AI tools and techniques to drive simplification, efficiency and performance enhancements.

