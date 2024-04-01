Entity:Production & Operations
HSSE Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Roles and Responsibilities - HSE&C Systems and Analytics Advisor
Vision: Improve the way we operate by collaborating across disciplines and providing insights to empower entity leaders and their teams. This will bridge the gap between knowledge and intuition, driving continuous improvement in OMS, risk management and consistently embedding high value learnings.
Key Responsibilities:
Role mission: Help businesses improve the effectiveness of S&O risk management through the power of relationships, discovery, and advanced analytics to surface insights to systematically address performance improvement to OMS.
Be a strong collaborator and communicator across HSE&C and the business:
Lead the creation of insights, identification of root causes and recommendation of system improvements:
Role model HSE&C ways of working, project management and implementation of improvements
Why join us?
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Data Analytics, HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.