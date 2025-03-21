TA Operations lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

This is a crucial role that manages many operational aspects of recruiting like Interview scheduling, reporting & analytics, post offer engagement, recruitment compliance to name a few. The TA Ops lead identifies continuous improvement opportunities to drive efficiency and effectiveness. This role will collaborate with candidates, hiring managers and TA team to support all operational activities in the E2E recruitment process and ensure exceptional experience for all stakeholders.

This role is responsible for overseeing and enhancing the end-to-end operational activities in the TA process. Leading a team that manages high volume TA transactions and engages with candidates, hiring managers and TA team to provide an exemplary experience while maintaining compliance. This role ensures that all recruitment processes—from time of receiving demand to the joining date—are implemented efficiently, accurately, and with a strong stakeholder-first approach.

What you will do:

Team Management: Lead, mentor, and develop the team comprised of TA schedulers, reporting specialists, TA candidate management coordinators etc., ensuring efficient and effective execution of TA activities. Foster a collaborative and high-performance culture within the team.

Interview Scheduling – Closely work with recruiters to understand the requirement and the coordinate with the hiring managers and candidates to schedule interviews in a timely manner with utmost focus on providing a flawless experience.

Recruitment Compliance – Ensuring that the key data integrity metrics are well understood and adhered to by the entire TA team. Provide timely interventions as required to improve performance in this area.

Reporting and Analytics- identify, assess and regularly publish TA dashboards and report key metrics which can influence and lead to informed decision making.

Pre-Day 1 Coordination: Closely work with Offer & onboarding team and Hiring managers to oversee all pre-day 1 activities, including communication with new hires, preparation of onboarding materials, and coordination with relevant departments to ensure a smooth transition for new employees.

Welcome Activities: Support hiring managers in organizing and completing welcome activities, ensuring new hires feel welcomed, valued, and integrated into the company culture from day one.

Process Improvement: Continuously evaluate and improve processes to enhance the new hire experience, hiring manager experience and operational efficiency. Implement standard processes and innovative solutions to streamline the process. Develop resources such as checklists, FAQs, guides and instructions to improve the hiring experience.

Stakeholder Collaboration: Work closely with PC&C, Ops and Advisory Technology, and other departments to ensure all requirements are met. Address any issues promptly and effectively to maintain a seamless experience.

Compliance and Documentation: Ensure all candidate engagement activities align with bp’s policies and legal requirements. Manage team knowledge base and knowledge sharing activities. Maintain accurate and up-to-date documentation for all new hires.

Stakeholder Feedback: Collect and analyze feedback from new hires, hiring managers and TA team to identify areas for improvement. Implement changes based on feedback to continuously enhance the overall experience.

Resource Management: Manage resources, including budgets, tools, and materials, to ensure they are used efficiently and effectively. Oversee demand plan to be prepared for hiring at scale.

What you will need:

Relevant examination certifications or licenses and/or formal certifications desirable

Bachelor’s degree in human resources, Business Administration, or a related field.

Minimum of 10 years of experience in onboarding, HR, or a related field.

Previous experience in a supervisory role is required.

Skills:

Leadership: Ability to lead and inspire a team, fostering a collaborative and high-performance culture.

Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to engage and build relationships with new hires and stakeholders.

Organizational Skills: Strong organizational and time management skills, with the ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities effectively.

Problem-Solving: Ability to identify issues and implement effective solutions in a timely manner.

Attention to Detail: Meticulous attention to detail to ensure all activities are implemented flawlessly.

Adaptability: Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and business needs.

Technical:

Data literate: harness data to advise interventions, accurately track and report and establish improved data flows where necessary.

Behavioural:

Continuous improvement: Ability to evaluate interventions and impact and shape and update solutions to respond to changing needs, outcomes, strategy.

Team Work: Ability to work within and across teams and constructively contribute to the collective responsibility

Resilience: Ability to respond to and successfully adapt to challenges, demands or unexpected requests

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



