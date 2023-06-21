This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

We are hiring TAR Controls Manager (TCM) to join our team! We expect you to be responsible for leading the TAR business support squads, supporting governance and verification activities for AGT, As-Pac and Oman regions. This is a bp Solutions central role deployed to the Baku site, reporting to the global TAR Project Controls Discipline Lead. The successful candidate will work closely with the local Unit Leads, and TAR squads to provide day to day TAR Controls support. The role ensures the integrity and effectiveness of estimating, planning / scheduling, cost management and management of change; continuously improving the TAR controls strategy, plans and procedures aligned with bp requirements and the expectations of stakeholders. Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

What will you be doing?

1.Discipline Management

Drive standardization and continuous improvement for the discipline

Carry out technical standards through verification and guidance for technical assurance on work completed by discipline members; makes decisions on exceptions within approval levels

Ensure technical processes are up to date, pragmatic and aligned with relevant requirements, endorsing deviation where required

Promote knowledge sharing among discipline members for consistency of solutions and sharing of ideas and learnings

Deliver accurate and on-time performance data, benchmarks and insights to support efficient and effective project execution.

2.People Development

Provide transparent safety leadership to model desired behaviors in order to help prevent accidents or harm to people

Support the DLs to improve discipline and people capability through coaching, training, and mentoring

Support the on-boarding of new project controls members

3.Supporting the Business

Understand unit priorities and supports squad leaders to build their backlogs

Support discipline leads to define priorities for the discipline and incorporate into the prioritization process

Provide support and direction for independent benchmarking

Manage contractors to ensure compliance with bp controls strategies, plans, and procedures.

4.Governance and Verification

Support TAR assurance in accordance with the TAR common process

5.Controls

Develop site TAR Controls Improvement Plans (aligned to discipline Vision and Mission) and drive continuous improvement

6.Benchmarking

Support Internal and External Benchmarking Exercises

In this role, we have the following requirements

Education:

University Degree in Engineering, Project Management/ Project Controls or equivalent

Skills and Experience:

Minimum 8 years’ proven industry experience in Projects and TAR Control with at least one TAR in a leadership capacity

Possess analytic, control skills and time management skills

Ability to deliver quickly in a short window of time

Strong communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite

Ability to coach and mentor junior less experienced staff



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change Controls, Project Turnarounds, Turnaround common process, Turnaround construction, Turnaround Planning, Turnaround Risk Management, Turnaround Scheduling



Legal Disclaimer:

