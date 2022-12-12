Job summary

Position Summary:

The TAR Cost Lead is a critical member of the Turnaround team and will be responsible for all aspects of the budgeting and forecasting functions, including estimate development at all phases, cost benchmarking, execution reporting, and strategic cost planning.

Recently, bp agreed to sell all of its 50% share of the Toledo Refinery to joint-venture partner Cenovus. The sale was recently announced and the deal is expected to close in late 2022. After the sale closes, the refinery will be fully operated by Cenovus, and current bp employees who accept the Cenovus offer of employment will transition to Cenovus. You may find more information on Cenovus at www.cenovus.com.

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for ensuring consistency in TAR budget templates and reports, and for developing and implementing TAR Project estimating standards.

Responsible for working with the TAR Planning team to develop the TAR Pre-Appraise, Appraise and Select Stage Estimates per Estimating Guidelines.

Responsible for obtaining contractor proposals and resource plans with assistance from the TAR Event Manager, Procurement and Field Planner in an agreed and uniform template

Ensure consistency in cost reporting, financial risk management, scope control, and change management.

Responsible for and maintenance of the Work Breakdown Structure as prescribed by site policies.

Responsible to monitor costs to ensure that charges are within budget, allocated correctly and actual staff levels are consistent with staff plan.

Responsible for compiling and creating Work in Place (WIP) accruals to meet site financial policy.

Responsible for staffing Contract Cost Personnel and any additional Contractor TAR Administrative Personnel (such as Requisitioners and Track administrators).

Responsible for becoming proficient with site cost forecasting software, and training contract cost personnel on its utilization and functionalities.

Evaluate rate, hours and cost variances of TAR construction activities.

Responsible for providing shift-by-shift real-time contractor head count by craft.

Provide TAR Leadership the ability to make smart construction management decisions as a result of the immediate visibility of Turnaround trends.

Responsible for Project Controls meeting cadence during event execution.

Responsible for ongoing communication with the TAR Project Controls Manager to ensure accurate cost tracking and reporting is achieved.

Education:

Required: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent professional experience, including 10+ years relevant work experience in refining, petrochemical, or utility plant experience in a maintenance or TAR-related role.

Preferred: Bachelor’s degree in Construction Management, Engineering, Accounting, Finance or Engineering Technology.

Experience:

Required: Minimum 5 years work experience in refining, petrochemical, or utility plant experience.

Preferred: Relevant work experience in strategic cost planning and demonstrated advancement capability in refining, petrochemical, or utility plant.

Required Skills / Competencies:

Proficient in Microsoft Excel, Word, Power BI and Outlook.

Thorough understanding of Maximo or equivalent P2P software

Experience with turnaround methodology and cost management of turnarounds in the Oil and Gas Industry

Experience with multi-discipline contracts & turnaround/projects work

Basic understanding of schedule development & scheduling software – Primavera, Microsoft Project

Knowledge of process industry equipment (exchangers, vessels, drums, heaters)

Knowledge of process industry materials (piping, valves, and fittings)

Knowledge of Project Controls principles

