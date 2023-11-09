Job summary

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



About UsAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!This exciting opportunity is responsible for delivering project cost control services including developing & monitoring appropriate budgets and cash flow using sound technical capabilities to ensure base business costs forecasting remains highly accurate and that cost and expenditures are being correctly charged to BP and in compliance with BP Published Guidelines and Common Process as it relates to cost controls and interacting with stakeholders in Project Management, Procurement and Supply Chain Management and Finance.



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are driving the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a Turnaround (TAR) Cost Specialist!

Responsible for supporting the development, monitoring and communication of the budget, forecast and cash flow from initiation to close out

Ensure the integrity and efficiency of cost management and management of change

Continuously improve the cost management strategy, plans and procedures

Responsible for all aspects of standard cost engineering

Responsible for multiple projects/events of varying phases and must balance the work activities within their portfolio of work.

Satisfy BP requirements and the expectations of partners

Support the preparation and implementation of the work breakdown structure

Support the set-up of appropriate control budgets from the project estimate and schedule

Support the overall change management process

Maintain cost trackers

Creation of Shopping Carts, Uploading VOWD and forecasting from EPC reports

Support the cost related communication plans, interfaces and the reporting system

Closely monitor cost performance against realistic targets to ensure that objectives and key performance indicators are met

Help identify risks and cost reduction opportunities and uncertainties

Prepare final cost reports and financial closeout documentation, reconciliations, and reports

Adhere to the principles outlined in the Project Controls governing documents.

Strong dedication and support to safety, risk, and business goals.

Strong organization, teamwork, and communication skills and awareness of agile ways of working.

Proven capability to run cost controls activities on multiple projects of various sizes and complexity.

Proficiency using project systems and databases, SAP and MS Excel.

Experience of working in an operator environment with EPCs

High level of self-motivation, proactive, with good time management skills.

Strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills.

Knowledge of Electronic Vendor Management System (EVM)

Knowledge of Estimate Build-ups, Norms and different contract incentive mechanisms

Relevant university degree (Engineering / Accounting etc.) or extensive experience in similar role

Association of Project Management Certification

Good understanding of benchmarking

You will experience an outstanding camaraderie spirit where we all work as one team

You will receive a competitive compensation package and benefits plan which includes company shares, medical insurance, and pension plan

You will be subject to receive a bonus and other elements to recognize your performance and will help you to deliver at your best

You will enjoy a safe space where diversity is celebrated as well as many opportunities to keep on learning and growing within bp



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



