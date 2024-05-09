Job summary

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



TAR Cost Specialist

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally redefining what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

In this role You will:

Supports the preparation and implementation of the cost breakdown structure (CBS); ensuring understanding of the broader scope across all project or turnaround stages.

Establishes the appropriate control budgets from the project or turnaround estimate and schedule, ensuring full understanding of estimate basis, scope, schedule, contracting strategy and execution plan.

Facilitates the overall process; ensuring it is rigorously applied to all changes and that impacts are fully assessed and incorporated into cost forecasts, project plans and budgets.

Ensures that data collected from turnaround team(s) and contractors (progress, changes, and risks) is used to underpin the cost forecast assumptions, phasing, and control budgets.

Supports the cost related communication plans, interfaces and the reporting system that provides the leadership team and partners with timely analysis and insights for all work scope.

Supports Turnaround cost control training to non-practitioners.

Supports onboarding of cost engineers

Directs agency cost engineers in support of the site.

Implements TAR assurances in accordance with the TAR common process.

Supports the evaluation of turnarounds against internal and external metrics and benchmarks to demonstrate competitiveness.

Supports Site benchmarking.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent

Minimum 10 years of relevant cost engineer and/or cost analyst experience

Working knowledge of project controls

Proficiency in English, Dutch language knowledge is an advantage.

Capable of working across departments to coordinate with other fields.

Ability to work independently, thinks creatively and analytically, and makes quick and sound decisions.

Pro-active communication skills

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.