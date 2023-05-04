Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Event Deputy Lead provides leadership and technical expertise to the TAR Team, composed of maintenance supervisors, contract job representatives, execution contractors as well as supporting disciplines across all 5 stages of the TAR. The Event Leader provides direction and targets for Agile work teams and Flow To Work requirements and is responsible for safety, schedule, cost, work quality and achieving unit performance objectives.

The role may cover an entire TAR event or a part of a more complex TAR.

TAR Event Deputy Lead

(Omani National only)

Accountable for leading the Turnaround Common Practice (TCP) process for assigned events, communicating, and tracking teams progress against TCP milestones to ensure good FEL and execution.

Accountable for the timely preparation and execution of assigned events.

Accountable for the creation, review, and updates to the TAR Risk Register & Action Item Logs to ensure proper due dates and mitigation plans.

Accountable for communication with TAR Management and Area Steering Team members statuses, risks, and challenges.

Accountable for the development and mentoring of planning and execution teams.

Open for Omani National Only

+5 years industry experience in petrochemical turnarounds.

Experience in planning, scheduling, and execution of TAR, Projects, or significant Maintenance events.

Capable of influencing across disciplines.

Track record in project management skills.

Experienced in contractor management and performance.

Understands fundamental estimating and project control principles.

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline is preferred.

