TAR Event Deputy Lead

Event Deputy Lead provides leadership and technical expertise to the TAR Team, composed of maintenance supervisors, contract job representatives, execution contractors as well as supporting disciplines across all 5 stages of the TAR. The Event Leader provides direction and targets for Agile work teams and Flow To Work requirements and is responsible for safety, schedule, cost, work quality and achieving unit performance objectives.
The role may cover an entire TAR event or a part of a more complex TAR.
