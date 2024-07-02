This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a

TAR Expeditor Support

In this role You will:

Accountable for urgent service delivery that drives effective Turnaround planning and execution to bp stakeholders, suppliers, and issue resolution.

Provide domain expertise to support crucial process activities and propose solutions for decision making.

Execute critical procurement transactions by managing requisitions, purchase orders, change orders and supplier validation.

Independently validate, monitor, and handle queries. Manage escalations as the primary escalation point for issues through detailed root cause analyses.

Immediate issue resolution management, make essential recommendation for and implement preventive actions.

Create and analyze relevant reports, ensure data accuracy and completion and compliance. Challenge and make strategic recommendations for improvement.

Support relevant stakeholders with key business insights.

Manage Stakeholder relationship.

Support pivotal changes in services by managing the management of change process with Stakeholders – internal & external.

Help with analytical input / support on business case for change proposals.

Work with the relevant Internal Control team to maintain controls currently owned within the team and facilitate internal and external audit review.

Ensure strict compliance to relevant policies that may differ from country to country whenever possible, failing which may result in a negative impact on bp.

What You need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree in finance, Business or Supply Chain or related field

5+ years’ experience in procurement, sourcing/ materials planning gained in multinational environment.

Fluency in English

Deep understanding how the Refinery and TAR events work

Strong analytical skills; experience reviewing data and analyzing trends.

Strong Excel knowledge, Proficiency with ERP systems (SAP, Oracle etc.)

Available to support local business hours on a bi-weekly split shift basis.

Experience troubleshooting and identifying root cause.

Ability to work in a fast paced, changing environment.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



