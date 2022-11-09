Responsible for developing and leading the planning team as required to deliver all TAR work scope plans in the appropriate tool following prescribed BP Guidelines. Develops and/or leads the development of detailed, safe, and cost-effective multi-craft construction execution plans and schedules for each individual unit TAR work scope item. Role also assists in the development of accurate cost estimates. The TAR Lead Planner is the Execution lead (Area/Block Lead) for all the planned work they supervised developing managing all contractor field activity ensuring that scope is delivered safely and efficiently per plan. Lead Planner ensures changes/cost/schedule data is updated accurately. The TAR Lead Planner is a critical role on the Event Delivery Squad, accountable to the Event Lead for all TAR Planning and Field execution activities.