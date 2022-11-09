Responsible for developing and leading the planning team as required to deliver all TAR work scope plans in the appropriate tool following prescribed BP Guidelines. Develops and/or leads the development of detailed, safe, and cost-effective multi-craft construction execution plans and schedules for each individual unit TAR work scope item. Role also assists in the development of accurate cost estimates. The TAR Lead Planner is the Execution lead (Area/Block Lead) for all the planned work they supervised developing managing all contractor field activity ensuring that scope is delivered safely and efficiently per plan. Lead Planner ensures changes/cost/schedule data is updated accurately. The TAR Lead Planner is a critical role on the Event Delivery Squad, accountable to the Event Lead for all TAR Planning and Field execution activities.

Contributor to the development and optimization of the Logistic TAR plot plan that identify

Responsible as TAR Planning Squad Lead to manage and provide guidance to a squad of TAR Planners, 3rd Party Planners, and Execution Contractor Planners during the Plan Phase of TCP 5.0.

Responsible to be overall area/unit/block lead for field execution of approved TAR scope owning safety, efficiency, and quality of bp and contractor field activities

Accountable for planning team’s deliverables and the coordination of assigned planners' product output

Single point of accountability for developing and managing the plan to deliver Work Packages consistent with TCP 5.0 milestone requirements for approved TAR scope

Accountable to ensure consistency and quality of work packages per requirements

Accountable for team oversight of the development of detailed job plans for scope on the approved TAR worklist.

Accountable for coordinating and delivering field walk downs for approved scope

Responsible during Validate and Select phase for identifying scope overlap and communicating to scope requesters

Responsible for providing construction, plot plan and logistics information into the TAR Execution Plan

Accountable to perform constructability reviews of all Turnaround managed scope

Accountable for team oversight in field tagging items on the approved TAR work scope

Leads the development and optimization of the TAR Schedule.

Responsible for developing and identifying potential work area conflicts and coordinating priorities with the TAR Event Lead

Responsible for developing crane/equipment, scaffold, and other TAR support craft execution strategy/priorities

Responsible for the Bill of Material completion of all non-Engineered materials, including order verifications, delivery status tracking, and contingency plans for material threats

Contributor to TAR Appraise, Select, and Define Stage Estimate.

Responsible for creating and coordinating all rental equipment and temporary facilities

Responsible for updating the worklist after Scope Freeze

Responsible to track the planning performance of 3rd party contractor according the agreed KPI’s

Bachelor’s degree

5+ years of relevant industry experience

Working knowledge of TAR & Logistic processes and procedures

Basic English AND Proficient Dutch language knowledge, German is a plus

Ability to develop a plan to meet milestone compliance with planning activities

Ability to lead a team of planners in the development of work preparations, scheduling activities, and the execution of turnaround scope

Capable of working across departments to coordinate with other disciplines

Ability to guide, coach, and mentor other team members

Working knowledge of TAR processes & procedures and project controls

Good communication, critical thinking, and troubleshooting skills

Experience with basic office computer software

Good oral and written communication skills

Self-motivated, creative and innovative attitude