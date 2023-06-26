TAR Operations Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

The Turnaround (TAR) Operations Squad Lead is a member of the bp Solutions TAR Operations team deployed to the North Sea region. The TAR Operations Squad Lead is responsible for the delivery of FEL (Front End Loading) deliverables and Operations readiness within the regions TARs & Outages.

Production & Operations



Operations Group



The Turnaround (TAR) Operations Squad Lead is a member of the bp Solutions TAR Operations team deployed to the North Sea region. The TAR Operations Squad Lead is responsible for the delivery of FEL (Front End Loading) deliverables and Operations readiness within the regions TARs & Outages.



What you will deliver

The role facilitates communication between Asset Operations, TA Planning, Base Management, and Engineering to identify and resolve conflicts with the schedule and work plan, inventory constraints, and TA scope. In all cases, the TAR Operations Squad Lead should maintain a cheerful and collaborative attitude while supporting the six Turnaround Department basic goals:

Safely develop and execute turnarounds.

Integrate and align all TAR/Outage stakeholders across the region

Deliver quality events on schedule and on budget.

Develop and provide consistent, balanced training to achieve TAR/Outage goals.

Transfer information and knowledge through historical documentation and recordkeeping.

Drive continuous improvement and optimization of TAR/Outage Ops activities.

Some of you key accountabilities will include:

Leading the TAR Ops squad (typically an asset Production Technician and a bp Solutions TAR Ops Planner) in delivery of quality TAR/Outage Readiness deliverables in compliance with TAR Operations Standards and the Turnaround Common Process & Outage Common Process:

Assist in scope reviews and optimization

Conduct Operations Planning Workshop with a focus on continuous improvement.

Share, develop and implement TAR Operations best practices with the bp Solutions TAR Operations Team.

Identity, track and benchmark TAR Ops key performance indicators and industry benchmarks.

Build a shutdown and start-up schedule which is integrated into overall event scheduled and competitive with benchmarks

Shutdown Strategy: includes procedure review and optimization, staffing plans, along with the integration of other affected processes/systems (including utilities).

Identify required procedures, practices, policies and plans to develop or update, including MOC.

Complete Production Plan (Production team input), TAR Production volumetric plan, SD/SU sequence & schedule

Determine event specific CoW Strategy

Isolation Strategy: completion of the unit isolation plans coordinated with operations, inspection, projects, and contractors.

Equipment Preparation: coordination and optimization of equipment preparation and cleaning plans with process engineering, inspection, maintenance, and operations

Define Leak Testing Strategy.

Startup Strategy: includes line walking, PSSR, operations QA/QC execution, SUAR, procedure review and optimization, staffing plans, along with the integration other effected processes/systems (including utilities).

Lead Operations section of PEER review 3.

Ensure opportunities and lessons learned are captured and actioned to improve future TAR performance

The TAR Operations Squad lead is expected to mobilize to site in support of the TAR execute phase and support the platform team in the delivery of the TAR execute phase.

What you will need to be successful

Essential education / experience:

Experience in Operations with direct TAR Ops support preferred but not essential.

Deep understand of production processes and the UCoW Procedure, and development of operations procedures.

It is also important that you can also demonstrate:

Ability to Coach, mentor, develop, and cultivate effective relationships throughout the organization.

Capability to perform multiple tasks in parallel while leading shifting priorities.

Understanding of business issues and direct favorable outcomes.

Ability to Energize others, ability to act critically and deliver results.

Strong digital literacy to include spreadsheets, databases, and word processing

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



