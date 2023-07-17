TAR Operations Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

The Turnaround (TAR) Operations Squad Lead is a member of the bp Solutions TAR Operations team deployed to the Gulf of Mexico region. The TAR Operations Squad Lead is responsible for the delivery of FEL (Front End Loading) deliverables and Operations readiness within the regions TAR Unit. The role facilitates communication between Asset Operations, TA Planning, Base Management, and Engineering to identify and resolve conflicts with the schedule and work plan, inventory constraints, and TA scope. In all cases, the TA Operations Squad Lead should maintain a cheerful and collaborative attitude while supporting the six Turnaround Department basic goals: · Safely develop and execute turnarounds. · Integrate and align all TAR stakeholders across the region · Deliver quality events on schedule and on budget. · Develop and provide consistent, balanced training to achieve TA goals. · Transfer information and knowledge through historical documentation and recordkeeping. · Drive continuous improvement and optimization of TAR Ops activities

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

· Leading the TAR Ops squad (typically an asset Production Technician and a bp Solutions TAR Ops Planner) in delivery of quality TAR Readiness deliverables in compliance with TAR Operations Standards and the Turnaround Common Process:

· Assist in scope reviews and optimization

· Conduct Operations Planning Workshop with a focus on continuous improvement.

· Share, develop and implement TAR Operations best practices with the bp Solutions TAR Operations Team.

· Identity, track and benchmark TAR Ops key performance indicators and industry benchmarks.

· Build a shutdown and start-up schedule which is integrated into overall event scheduled and competitive with benchmarks

· Shutdown Strategy: includes procedure review and optimization, staffing plans, along with the integration of other affected processes/systems (including utilities).

· Identify required procedures, practices, policies and plans to develop or update, including MOC.

· Complete Production Plan (Production team input), TAR Production volumetric plan, SD/SU sequence & schedule

· Determine event specific CoW Strategy

· Isolation Strategy: completion of the unit isolation plans coordinated with operations, inspection, projects, and contractors.

· Equipment Preparation: coordination and optimization of equipment preparation and cleaning plans with process engineering, inspection, maintenance, and operations

· Define Leak Testing Strategy.

· Startup Strategy: includes line walking, PSSR, operations QA/QC execution, SUAR, procedure review and optimization, staffing plans, along with the integration other effected processes/systems (including utilities).

· Lead Operations section of PEER review 3.

· Ensure opportunities and lessons learned are captured and actioned to improve future TAR performance

· The TAR Operations Squad lead is expected to mobilize to site in support of the TAR execute phase and support the platform team in the delivery of the TAR execute phase.

Essential and Education Experience:

· Minimum 5 years in Operations/Process Engineering with direct TAR Ops support preferred but not essential.

Must be able to coach, mentor, develop, and cultivate effective relationships throughout the organization.

· Able to perform multiple tasks in parallel while leading shifting priorities

· Must be able to understand business issues and direct favorable outcomes

· Ability to energize others, ability to act critically and deliver results

· Strong digital literacy to include spreadsheets, databases, and word processing

Why Join Us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

