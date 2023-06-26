Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. TAR Operations Planner

TAR Operations Planner

TAR Operations Planner

  • Location GB: Aberdeen - Dyce Complex
  • Travel required Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ065624
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The TAR Operations Planner is a member of the bp Solutions TAR Operations team deployed to develop front end loading (FEL) planning and Ops readiness within an assigned asset TAR/Outage Unit under the TAR Ops Squad Lead. This individual brings CoW expertise and supports delivery Operations Milestones.

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Operations Group


Job Summary:

The TAR Operations Planner is a member of the bp Solutions TAR Operations team deployed to develop front end loading (FEL) planning and Ops readiness within an assigned asset TAR/Outage Unit under the TAR Ops Squad Lead. This individual brings CoW expertise and supports delivery Operations Milestones.


Job Description:

What you will deliver

Some of your key accountabilities will include:

  • Providing CoW expertise and Day to day delivery of TAR/Outage operational priorities

  • Ensuring alignment with Operations Milestones and CoW Procedure

  • Supporting CoW strategy development

  • Managing CoW risk assessment and CoW development

  • Determining permit issuing logistics

  • Supporting on-time quality TAR Readiness deliverables which are compliant with TAR Operations Standards and the Turnaround Common Process/Outage Common Process

  • Supporting operations activities sequence for P6 schedule which is integrated into overall event scheduled and competitive with benchmarks

  • Supporting opportunities and lessons learned are captured and actioned to improve future TAR/Outage performance

What you will need to be successful

Essential education / experience:

  • Demonstrated experience in operations. Direct TAR Ops support preferred but not essential, as an Ops Lead Tech, Ops Planner, Area Authority, etc.

  • CoW knowledge – AA qualification and experience required.

It is also important that you demonstrate:

  • Ability to develop and cultivate effective relationships throughout the organization

  • Capability to perform multiple tasks in parallel while leading shifting priorities

  • Ability to energize others, ability to act critically and deliver results

  • Strong digital literacy to include spreadsheets, databases, and word processing

  • Optimizing and continuously improving application of IDPs, CoW practices, Permit processes and leak testing procedures.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks

  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

  • Life and health insurance, medical care package

  • And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.


Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

