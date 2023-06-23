TAR Operations Strategy, Oversight & Onboarding Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

This role is a key enabler to successful TARs across P&O. This role helps establish TAR strategies, develops TAR organizational capability, delivers the operations execution and start-up readiness verification activities, and continually improves TAR Operations Standards, Processes and Tool Kit in support of overall TAR Operations readiness.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Support the TAR Operations Manager in building TAR Ops capability, ensuring standards are consistently applied, assisting TAR Ops Specialists with implementation of TAR standards, and provide oversight for start-up assurance and TAR Ops readiness.

Support TAR Asset Strategy development in collaboration with Sites and Solutions TAR & Outages Team to deliver competitive TAR performance.

Conduct technical review of key TAR operations readiness deliverables and provide feedback to TAR Manager and Site Leaders

Support TAR Scope challenge and Optimization

Support TAR Operations Manager to promote understanding and use of benchmarks defining competitive performance.

On-board TAR Operations Specialists and develop onboarding plans for flow to work resources to ensure consistent understanding and application of the TCP (TAR Common Process) and TAR Operations standards (including Leadership, Technical, and Processes)

Solicit feedback from TAR Operations Specialists to continually improve TAR Operations Standards.

Conduct Post-TAR Operations performance reviews with the TAR Operations Team. Review what went well, what opportunities were identified during the event, and identify corrective actions to ensure future TAR Success.

Assess and propose digital tool options to improve efficiency in TAR Operations FEL planning and execution.

Experience and Education Requirements

Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels in the field and office as well as outside of the company are required.

10 years’ experience of operations with some exposure to TARs and outages.

People leadership and stakeholder management experience.

Proven ability to integrate and work in of multi-functional teams.

Bachelor’s Degree in technical discipline

Why Join Us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.