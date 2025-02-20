TAR Planner - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Intent:

Remote working from TSI office, encouraged to work daily/weekly with lead planners at site. Potential for site visits on periodic basis to support planning/walkdowns, including execution roles.

Potential equipment class specialties

Valves, I&E

Columns, reactors, and heaters

Exchangers and vessels

Pipework, coating, civil

Rotating equipment

Progress work for worklist to Work Pack Level, identifying job steps, resources, materials and the requirements for Quality, HSE and CoW considerations.

Provides value in scheduling reviews, cost estimating and execution of activities during execution. The Turnaround planner will be encouraged to follow and plan to the standard of prescribed BP Guidelines.

Responsibility: Planning Stage

Responsible for finishing the activities detailed in the Turnaround Common Process (TCP) that the TAR Planner is held Responsible/Accountable and to which the TAR Planner is a Contributor (per the TCP/NaviTrack RACI matrix).

Support lead planners in developing workpacks that are assigned.

Responsible for the development of detailed job plans for scope on the approved TAR worklist in collaboration with TAR Execution personnel and the mechanical contractor(s) responsible for the work, while adhering to site and global practices and procedures

Responsible to define the field walk downs for scope on the approved TAR worklist. Use of 3D modelling and site personnel to complete field walkdowns are minimum expectations.

Contributor to the development and optimization of the TAR Schedule.

Give to the enabling plans for execution, including, but not limited to: construction plot plans, logistics, SIMOPS, Crane, scaffolding, and temp equipment layouts,

Develops MTOs for all non-engineered materials for TAR approved scope.

Post-turnaround, produce a write-up of work performed during the outage in the format requested by the TA Planning Department.

Execute Stage (as required)

Responsible for providing contractor oversight during the execution phase.

Lead contractors and maintenance during TA execution to ensure efficiency.

Follow and status schedules for assigned work and update Lead Planner on progress.

Available for emergent and discovery work planning

Education

4-year Engineering Field Degree, preferred

Experience and job requirements

8+ years of Turnaround or Maintenance planning/execution experience

Capable of working across several departments to coordinate with other fields

Understand importance of personal & process safety and how to incorporate them into the TAR planning process.

Understands differences between reimbursable, lump sum, fixed fee, and other contracting strategies.

Understands relationship between the cost estimate and the schedule on the overall project controls process.

Understands the difference between direct and indirect costs.

Ability to assist in the development of craft scopes of work.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Commercial Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant Economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.