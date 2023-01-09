TAR Planning Discipline Lead - East

Job summary

Would you like to join bp to set standards and methodologies for planning TAR and Major Outage work across P&O assets?

We are looking for TAR Planning Discipline Lead to join our team!

You will provide a consistent level of work preparation across P&O with regard to the capacity and capability to drive value at the planning stage. Successful candidate will manage all bp Solutions planning personnel and contracted planning capability. We need you to build value both in the accuracy of plans and estimates in addition to overseeing contractor planning performance.



We offer some flexibility with the role location in one of our bp offices, so we are open to receive applications from candidates based in the Eastern Hemisphere

In our team, you may have the following responsibilities

Manage performance of personnel within bp Solutions global planning discipline

Define standards, templates and levels of detail for work planning at all stages of Turnaround Common Practice (TCP)

Allocate resources to balance planning loading requirements across P&O TARs and Major Outages

Manage additional contracts and contractors when applicable to maintain global planning capability

Lead Planning Community of Practice (CoP) and Continuous Improvement (CI) programs

Drive innovation into planning considerations regarding how work is carried out, repair vs. replace, etc.

Advise cost estimating and accurate scheduling and resource loading requirements

Intervene in site planning process/progress when performance does not meet required standards

Primary global contact/ approver for the use of contracted planning resources

Define the overall approach to detailed planning in terms of level of details, format of work packages, etc. and champions the consistent approach to planning on all sites

Provide coaching and mentoring to less experienced personnel

Essential knowledge, skills and experience!

Ability to lead a global team with excellent networking

Deep understanding of turnaround planning and work pack preparation

Demonstrated managing through influence

Ability to ensure teams follow relevant procedures

At least 3 years of Turnaround or Maintenance leadership experience particularly in planning and execution

Strong collaboration, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels

