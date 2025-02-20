TAR Planning Discipline Lead - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Operations Group



About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Intent

Sets encouraged standards and methodologies for planning TAR and Major Outage work across all P&O assets. Provides a consistent level of work preparation across P&O with regard to the capacity and capability to drive value at the planning stage. Performance handles all BP Solutions planning personnel as well as contracted planning capability. Builds value both in the accuracy of plans and estimates in addition to leading all aspects of contractor planning performance

Responsibility

Performance handles all personnel within bp TSI Solutions global planning field.

Give to and verify that all standards, templates and levels of detail for work planning are adhered to, including self-verifications. Allocates resources to balance planning loading requirements across all bp TSI supported regions.

Manages additional contracts and contractors when applicable to maintain bp TSI planning capability. Give to Planning Community of Practice and Continuous Improvement programs. Performance leads all personnel within BP Solutions global planning field

Drives innovation into planning considerations regarding how work is carried out, repair vs. replace, etc. Advises cost estimating and accurate scheduling and resource loading requirements. Intervenes in site planning process/progress when performance does not meet required standards.

Education

Degree or equivalent experience in Engineering or any other relevant Field, preferred

Experience and job requirements

Minimum years of proven experience:

10+ years of Turnaround or Maintenance leadership experience particularly in planning and execution

Total years of experience:

7-9 years of relevant technical field experience

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

Ability to manage a team supporting global TAR planning with excellent networking.

Deep understanding of turnaround planning and work pack preparation.

Significant ability in communication at all levels of the organization.

Confirmed handling through influence.

Ability to ensure teams follow relevant procedures.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experienced as a senior level leader

Offshore Production (i.e. Upstream) Experience

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



