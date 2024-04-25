TAR Safety Advisor

Job summary

Key Accountabilities / Responsibilities:

Deliver HSSE systems through all levels of the Turnaround Common Process (TCP)

Foster communication at all levels, promoting BP Values (Safety, Courage, Excellence, One Team, Respect) throughout the TAR Team (BP, Contractors)

Participate in the Refinery Incident and Investigation Process

Assist / Lead the Risk Assessment Process

Understand and foster compliance with all BP Safety Practices and especially with the ones associated to the Life -Saving Rules (e.g., Working at Height, Hot Work, Confined Spaces, Energy Isolation, Safe Mechanical Lifting, Work Authorization, Driving).



Roles:

Promote health and safety leadership and deliver an illness and injury free TAR. Target ZERO H&S related incidents during performance of the TAR.

Drives continuous improvement in performance and risk reduction, including working with the asset to develop specific performance improvement plans.

Develops and implements a learning culture through lessons learned from near miss reporting, safety observations, incident investigations and other learning forums

Supports and facilitates meetings as needed.

Provides technical support including risk assessment for health and safety activity within TAR and the respective assets

Assist / Develop TAR HSE plans and supporting documents needed for the events.

Participates in the Management of Change (MOCs) process.

Completes all compliance tasks and deliverables assigned to the position.

Provide H&S direct field support during each phase of the TAR Process

Provide assurance through the self-verification process that HSSE management systems are adequate during TARs

Front end load the on-boarding of TAR execution personnel to prepare them to work safely during the execution of TAR

Assure TARs have adequate PTW/HITRA/Isolations development to deliver safe execution of the plans

Coordinate Contractor Safety Representatives during TAR execution.

Provide trending and analysis of leading H&S indicators and prevent injuries through imbedding preventive measures during TARs and apply lessons to future TAR’s.

Participate in internal and external H&S audits, reviews, and self-verification activities.

Make recommendations on the use and inspection of safety equipment during TAR’s.

Drive CI in incident reporting, investigation, follow-up action planning and analysis during TAR’s

Participate as a member of the WBU Incident Management Team.

Plan/execution of TAR H&S Projects and Initiatives to support execution capability is in place at the site.

Assist in establishment of H&S TAR event goals for TAR Teams

Coach and mentor establishing H&S capability and confidence in first line leaders, superintendents, and mangers in their designated TAR Areas.



Job Requirements & Qualifications:

5-10 years of Refining, Production, Chemical or General Manufacturing preferred

3-5 Years of Health and Safety Experience in Heavy Industrial Environments

Hands on experience engaging field personnel to address hazards and risks

Experience with risk-based safety programs and delivery of health and safety performance plans

Proven experience in performance analysis

Ability to lead through influence and build comprehensive team members networks

Effective communication skills to drive personnel engagement and empowerment to create a sustainable culture.

Provide support to the site by maintaining a visible safety leadership presence in the field

Ability to connect with a positive personal impact.

Certifications: OSHA, Graduate Safety Practitioner, Occupational Hygiene and Safety Technician, Construction Health and Safety Technician

Familiar with Word, Excel, Adobe, Nitro, Navitrack, Roser.

TWIC card is required for this position.



