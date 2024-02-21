Job summary

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



Job Summary



Turnaround Scheduler develops and creates a Primavera schedule for their assigned units/areas. As the Turnaround Scheduler, you will partner with the Turnaround, Projects, and Maintenance planning teams to develop, review, track, and report on progress through the entire Turnaround Life Cycle. To be successful as the Turnaround Scheduler, you will need to demonstrate experience in following and applying scheduling processes from schedule creation to close out



Provides visible safety leadership throughout bpSolutions on and off-site.

Reports to the site’s TAR Controls Manager for all day-to-day priorities outlining the “WHAT” and “WHEN” for the role.

Receives scheduling specific direction on the “HOW” from the region’s TAR Central Scheduler and/or TAR Scheduling Discipline Lead.

Deployed at bp assets to support schedule development as a team member in scheduling squads lead by the asset’s department Lead Scheduler.

Develop and maintain appropriate, accurate, and integrated schedules within the BP Primavera database to support efficient execution of work, cash flows, and cost forecasts.

Provide scheduling KPI’s to report on performance and targets.

Identify, analyze, and respond to project opportunities, risks, and uncertainties.

Facilitate interactive planning sessions, integrated scheduling sessions, etc.

Support team with stage gated process.

Support construction schedules for projects in the field.

Implement appropriate levels of field quantity & schedule analysis to validate contractor field progress.

Work with site resources to complete all closeout requirements, including lessons learned exercises.

Work onsite with a 40-hour work week, receiving the day-to-day priorities from the TAR Controls manager or Lead TAR scheduler.

Work during Turnaround will require additional working hours and modified work schedule.



+1 years Turnaround scheduling experience

High School Diploma or equivalent experience



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



