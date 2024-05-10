TAR Scope Optimisation Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis:

Ensuring that all TARs and Outages complete an optimal scope to meet business and TAR strategy targets

The role will provide an independent challenged and facilitated process in the development of risk-based scope selection across P&O Assets Outages.

Optimised scope selection for TAR’s and Outages will contribute to achieving targeted industry and planned Asset performance for process and personal safety, reliability and Asset performance

Scope optimisation contributes to TAR Cycle management of Annualised Turnaround units/Days, ensuring that scope improves/maintains reliability, Asset optimisation/performance and reduced TAR cost and revenue impact

Key Accountabilities:

Facilitates the timely and complete collection of potential scope for TARs and Outages

Leading and ensuring that all scope is assessed through a risk-based process and that rejected scope is returned to the Asset backlog

Identifies potential alternative, more optimised, methods of achieving the scope objectives through shared standard processes, new technologies, BP Solutions technical support

Provides agreed cross discipline final scope for scope freeze. Identifying areas of potential risk or opportunity and areas of Asset performance that benefit from the scope

Reports the value of scope optimisation by quantifying the risk addressed or mitigated in selected or rejected scope from a staff hours, cost and duration estimate

Experience Required:

Proven skills in networking across teams

Ability to facilitate and challenge across boundaries and subject areas

Demonstrated ability in the Identification, Planning and Execution of work

Track record in working within multi-disciple, diverse, one team cultures

Skilled practitioner and facilitator of risk assessment and mitigation

2 years in TAR scoping/engineering role

Proven ability to communicate at all levels of organisations

Track record in identifying or catalysing alternative opportunities to liquidate scope

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.