Job summary

Would you like to join bp to ensure all TARs and Outages execute an optimal scope to meet business and TAR strategy targets?

We are looking for TAR Scope Optimization Lead to join our team!

The successful candidate will provide an independent challenged and facilitated process in the development of risk-based scope selection across P&O Assets Outages.

Optimised scope selection for TAR’s and Outages will contribute to achieving targeted industry and planned Asset performance for process and personal safety, reliability and Asset performance.

Scope optimisation contributes to TAR Cycle management of Annualised Turnaround units/Days, ensuring that scope improves/maintains reliability, Asset optimisation/performance and reduced TAR cost and revenue impact.

Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Key responsibilities:

Facilitates the timely and complete collection of potential scope for TARs and Outages

Leading and ensuring that all scope is assessed through a risk-based process and that rejected scope is returned to the Asset backlog

Identifies potential alternative, more optimised, methods of achieving the scope objectives through shared best practices, new technologies, BP Solutions technical support

Provides agreed cross discipline final scope for scope freeze. Identifying areas of potential risk or opportunity and areas of Asset performance that benefit from the scope

Reports the value of scope optimisation by quantifying the risk addressed or mitigated in selected or rejected scope from a work hours, cost and duration estimate

In this role we have the following requirements:

Essential Criteria

Demonstrated ability in the Identification, Planning and Execution of work

Solid experience in maintenance or reliability engineering

Strong communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels

Skilled practitioner and facilitator of risk assessment and mitigation

Proficient written, spoken and reading English

Desirable Criteria

Working experience in TAR scoping/engineering role

Proven track record in identifying or catalysing alternative opportunities to liquidate scope

