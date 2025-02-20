TAR Scoping Discipline Lead - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Intent:

This role manages a team of TAR Scope Delivery Advisors and TAR Scope Risk Advisors.

The ideal TAR scoping DL is an individual that has a thorough understanding of Production and Refining process, process equipment, performance benchmarking, equipment strategies, asset strategies, RCM concepts, Safe operating Limits, and unit health monitoring.

Responsible for the coaching, mentoring, and development of the TAR Scope Delivery Advisors and TAR Scope Risk Advisors.

Ensures thorough application of Risk Analysis and Management in generating Strategic and Tactical TAR scope requirements

Ensures TAR Scope Development pBI reports, dashboards, and communications are prepared on-time and with quality for the TAR Scope development squad lead to facilitate appropriate reviews.

Identifies opportunities for further business performance improvements.

Collaborates with TAR Managers (ULs), and Event Leads to ensure they are being provided with the appropriate level of service.

Ensure the team is participating as a collaborative member9s) of the Scope Delivery Squads.

Responsibilities:

Provide oversight and support to TSI TAR Scope Delivery Advisors and TAR Scope Risk Advisors

Ensure collaboration and integration between local TSI TAR Scoping Teams and site TAR teams

Ensure adequate support for all TAR events. Provide ongoing feedback on performance informally through one-on-one mentoring and formally through mid-year and EOY reviews provide analysis of TAR scopes against benchmarks

Leads development of TAR scoping annual improvement plan in support on on-time, driven, and stable scope

Coordinates and actively handles the GHM program, working with content owners, SMEs, and Operations to ensure technical content is accurate and optimally conveys expectations on TAR activities

When required, become part of a team in performing system and subsystem level TAR scoping exercises, analyses, assessments and activities to include current practice evaluation, basic risk modeling

Work with local TSI functional teams including Planning, Scheduling, Cost, Integrity Management, Engineering, Projects, Maintenance, and Procurement.

Education

4-year Engineering Field Degree

Total years of experience:

12+ years of turnaround, Maintenance, or Operations leadership experience

Must have experiences/skills:

Ability to lead a distributed team with networking capabilities across multiple fields

Ability to demonstrate short-term and long-term business priorities

Mastery in communication at all levels of the organization

Ability to handle through influence

Experience in asset values and margin impacts (I.e. EDC, ATU, Etc.)

Good to have experiences/skills:

Experienced as a senior level leader

Key Interfaces –

Site / Regional TAR Managers and Teams

Central Engineering / Technological functions

Work with all levels of leadership, Operations, and SME’s across the organization

Coordinates and actively Handles the local TAR TSI scoping teams

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Skills:

