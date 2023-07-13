TAR Strategy Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

It’s an exciting time to join bp! We are setting out a new approach that will see us transform from an international oil company producing resources – to an integrated energy company providing solutions to customers. We are reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. And to help the world get to net zero. In productions & operations, you can help shape the future of bp. We are transforming our hydrocarbons business to be at the heart of bp’s net zero future. Join our Production & Operations Team and advance your career as a Turnaround Strategy Lead.

Production & Operations



Operations Group



What you will deliver

Ensuring that P&O assets maintain an optimised 3 cycle TAR strategy regarding targeted duration and cycle frequency.

All Outages, TAR’s, Projects and Reliability timing, scope and performance will be considered in service of achieving maximum industry benchmarked performance

TAR strategy will be the key area to increase revenue across P&O by reducing Annualised Turnaround units/Days, ensuring that high level scope improves reliability and reducing GHG emissions to targeted levels through project and performance alignment

Reduction of ATU/D’s and optimised scope selection will drive improved revenue, reliability, reduced costs and ensure Carbon Targets are considered

Role Accountabilities Carry out gap analysis of current TAR performance vs. Industry Benchmarking. Identifying areas of BP and Industry best practices for TAR and TAR strategy optimisation

Facilitates cross functional deep dives into drivers of TAR, Mid-Cycle outages and reliability performance opportunities that developing an optimised TAR and Outage strategy that considers all future planned revenue impacting events within the following 3 cycles

Provides justification to alter TAR frequency for individual events based on reliability, projects, regulatory requirements, etc.

Contributing to business planning, providing overview and opportunities for the total P&O TAR & Outage portfolio, the impact of cost, revenue and cash flow for approximately 15 year lookahead

What you will need to be successful Essential experience / skills: Demonstrable Refining experience

Proven skills in networking across regions, cultures

Ability to facilitate and challenge across boundaries and disciplines

Demonstrated ability to work at both strategic and tactical level in identifying and delivering work

Senior leader with track record in developing strong multi-disciple, diverse one team cultures

Skilled practitioner and facilitator of risk assessment and mitigation Desirable Skills / Experience: Experience in a TAR leadership role

Proficiency in German / Dutch language knowledge is an advantage

Multi-discipline engineering background as a Team Leader or individual contributor

Proven ability to communicate at all levels of organisations

