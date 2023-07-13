TAR Strategy Lead

It’s an exciting time to join bp! We are setting out a new approach that will see us transform from an international oil company producing resources – to an integrated energy company providing solutions to customers. We are reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. And to help the world get to net zero. In productions & operations, you can help shape the future of bp. We are transforming our hydrocarbons business to be at the heart of bp’s net zero future. Join our Production & Operations Team and advance your career as a Turnaround Strategy Lead.
Entity:Production & Operations
Operations Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
What you will deliver
Ensuring that P&O assets maintain an optimised 3 cycle TAR strategy regarding targeted duration and cycle frequency.
All Outages, TAR’s, Projects and Reliability timing, scope and performance will be considered in service of achieving maximum industry benchmarked performance
TAR strategy will be the key area to increase revenue across P&O by reducing Annualised Turnaround units/Days, ensuring that high level scope improves reliability and reducing GHG emissions to targeted levels through project and performance alignment
Reduction of ATU/D’s and optimised scope selection will drive improved revenue, reliability, reduced costs and ensure Carbon Targets are considered
Carry out gap analysis of current TAR performance vs. Industry Benchmarking. Identifying areas of BP and Industry best practices for TAR and TAR strategy optimisation
Facilitates cross functional deep dives into drivers of TAR, Mid-Cycle outages and reliability performance opportunities that developing an optimised TAR and Outage strategy that considers all future planned revenue impacting events within the following 3 cycles
Provides justification to alter TAR frequency for individual events based on reliability, projects, regulatory requirements, etc.
Contributing to business planning, providing overview and opportunities for the total P&O TAR & Outage portfolio, the impact of cost, revenue and cash flow for approximately 15 year lookahead
Essential experience / skills:
Demonstrable Refining experience
Proven skills in networking across regions, cultures
Ability to facilitate and challenge across boundaries and disciplines
Demonstrated ability to work at both strategic and tactical level in identifying and delivering work
Senior leader with track record in developing strong multi-disciple, diverse one team cultures
Skilled practitioner and facilitator of risk assessment and mitigation
Desirable Skills / Experience:
Experience in a TAR leadership role
Proficiency in German / Dutch language knowledge is an advantage
Multi-discipline engineering background as a Team Leader or individual contributor
Proven ability to communicate at all levels of organisations
Track record in integrating business planning into activity sets
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.