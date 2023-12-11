TAR Strategy Lead

Job summary

Production & Operations



Operations Group



It’s an exciting time to join bp! We are setting out a new approach that will see us transform from an international oil company producing resources – to an integrated energy company providing solutions to customers. We are reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. And to help the world get to net zero. In productions & operations, you can help shape the future of bp. We are transforming our hydrocarbons business to be at the heart of bp’s net zero future. Join our Production & Operations Team and advance your career as a Turnaround Strategy Lead.This role ensures that Production & Operations (P&O) assets maintain an optimised 3 cycle TAR strategy regarding targeted duration and cycle frequency. All Outages, TAR’s, Projects and Reliability timing, scope and performance will be considered in service of achieving maximum industry benchmarked performance. TAR strategy will be the key area to increase revenue across P&O by reducing Annualised Turnaround units/Days, ensuring that high level scope improves reliability and reducing GHG emissions to targeted levels through project and performance alignment! Reduction of ATU/D’s and optimised scope selection will drive improved revenue, reliability, reduced costs and ensure Carbon Targets are considered.



Carry out gap analysis of current TAR performance vs. Industry Benchmarking. Identifying areas of BP and Industry standard methodologies for TAR and TAR strategy optimisation

Facilitates cross functional deep dives into drivers of TAR, Mid-Cycle outages and reliability performance opportunities that developing an optimised TAR and Outage strategy that considers all future planned revenue impacting events within the following 3 year cycle

Provides justification to alter TAR frequency for individual events based on reliability, projects, regulatory requirements, etc.

Contributing to business planning, providing overview and opportunities for the total P&O TAR & Outage portfolio, the impact of cost, revenue and cash flow for approximately 15 year lookahead

Demonstrable Refining experience

Proven skills in networking across regions, cultures

Ability to facilitate and challenge across boundaries and teams

Demonstrated ability to work at both strategic and tactical level in identifying and delivering work

Senior leader with track record in developing strong multi-disciple, diverse one team cultures

Skilled practitioner and facilitator of risk assessment and mitigation

Experience in a TAR leadership role

Multi-discipline engineering background as a Team Leader or individual contributor

Proven ability to communicate at all levels of organisations

Track record in integrating business planning into activity sets

How much do we pay (Base)? (153,000-219,000) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life! These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



