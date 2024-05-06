TAR Systems and Tools Advisor

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

Responsible for delivering maintenance and reliability activities, using advanced technical and analytical capabilities to support standardization and consistency of processes and provide guidance on the best approach for improving reliability performance to ensure the safety, efficiency and reliability of operations.

Single Point of Accountability for the Identification, Maintenance and Administration of all TAR specific digital systems and tools

Drives standardization of tool capability and use (not application), focusing on managing bespoke customization

Links in TAR digital requirements, securities and permissions with “Global IT&S”, optimizing cost and performance

Key Accountabilities:

Manages all systems permissions and security

Maintains system & tools budgets, tracks and estimates costs and license requirements

Carries out required training and issue resolution

Provides new market options and tool improvements for system and TAR enhancements

SPA for TARs in the technical evaluation of new and existing tools

Ensures systemic and consistent use of tools

Essential Education:

Bachelor of science: Engineering or related field

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Who you'll work with : Tools and Systems Advisors will work across all TAR

disciplines and bps regions/refineries

Able to network across disciplines and Regions/Refineries

Understand management of IT system security fundamentals

Demonstrated ability in the identification and delivery of global, site, and functional training requirement planning and Execution of work

10+ years of experience in multiple system/tools management

Proven ability to communicate at all levels of organization

How much do we pay:

134,000.00 -- 250,000.00 USD

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Commercial Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}



