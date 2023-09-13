TL Maintenance Warehouse & Logistics

Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to support the delivery of reliability and maintenance activities, whilst developing the team's technical and analytical capabilities to provide guidance on the best approach to ensure the safety, efficiency and reliability of operations.
Entity:Production & Operations
Operations Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Voor onze afdeling Maintenance Warehouse & Logistics, die zich bezig houdt met technische dienstverlening, met als doel het op de juiste wijze ontvangen, uitgeven, opslaan en beheren van goederen en materialen en het zorgdragen voor alle transport en verzorgen van (specialistische) gereedschappen, zijn wij op zoek naar een
Teamleader Maintenance Warehouse & Logistics
De Teamleader Maintenance Warehouse & Logistics Services is verantwoordelijk voor het aansturen van de medewerkers van de afdeling en de realisering van het bewaken en optimaliseren van een “serviceniveau” (tegen afgesproken tijd en geld) voor het ontvangen, uitgeven, opslaan en beheren van materialen (reserve onderdelen en direct materiaal) inclusief de bijbehorende kwaliteitsdocumenten.
Tot de kerntaken behoren:
BP Raffinaderij Rotterdam vraagt voor deze functie:
Skills:
