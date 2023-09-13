TL Maintenance Warehouse & Logistics

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to support the delivery of reliability and maintenance activities, whilst developing the team's technical and analytical capabilities to provide guidance on the best approach to ensure the safety, efficiency and reliability of operations.



Job Description:

Voor onze afdeling Maintenance Warehouse & Logistics, die zich bezig houdt met technische dienstverlening, met als doel het op de juiste wijze ontvangen, uitgeven, opslaan en beheren van goederen en materialen en het zorgdragen voor alle transport en verzorgen van (specialistische) gereedschappen, zijn wij op zoek naar een

Teamleader Maintenance Warehouse & Logistics

De Teamleader Maintenance Warehouse & Logistics Services is verantwoordelijk voor het aansturen van de medewerkers van de afdeling en de realisering van het bewaken en optimaliseren van een “serviceniveau” (tegen afgesproken tijd en geld) voor het ontvangen, uitgeven, opslaan en beheren van materialen (reserve onderdelen en direct materiaal) inclusief de bijbehorende kwaliteitsdocumenten.

Tot de kerntaken behoren :

Het geven van leiding aan de medewerkers van de afdeling

Zorgdragen voor het opslaan, uitgeven en verzenden van materialen en reservedelen op zodanige wijze dat continuïteit in de raffinaderij verzekerd blijft (inclusief bijbehorende douaneformaliteiten)

Zorgdragen voor het opslaan van materialen en goederen in de magazijnen overeenkomstig specificatie en deze in goede en veilige condities houden

In overleg met andere afdelingen periodiek herzien van vastgestelde voorraden en waar nodig bijsturen

Zorgdragen voor het nagaan van het voldoen aan het serviceniveau en de leveringscondities door externe leveranciers

Evalueren eigen serviceniveau (naar eigen interne klant)

Zorgdragen voor uitvoering van de materiaaladministratie

Beheren van ontvangst- en inname controle en het verzendsysteem van goederen en materialen en zorgdragen voor het wegwerken van surplus-materialen

Beheren en keuren gereedschapsdiensten (voor gereedschappen, voertuigen, hulpwerktuigen en communicatie-apparatuur)

Beschikbaar stellen transportmiddelen en organiseren interne en externe transport

Overleg met gebruikers, leveranciers en verhuurders van gereedschappen, werktuigen en voertuigen voor het behalen van optimale gebruiksfactoren

Verschaffen van mobiele voer- en werktuigen voor alle gebruikers en toezicht op conditie van het materiaal

Erop toezien dat potentieel gevaarlijke producten en chemicaliën op een veilige wijze en overeenkomstig de vigerende wettelijke voorschriften en instructie worden opgeslagen

Controleren en zorgdragen dat het transport van afvalstoffen voldoet aan de voorschriften

BP Raffinaderij Rotterdam vraagt voor deze functie :

Technische HBO opleiding of vergelijkbaar niveau

Engels en Nederlands in woord en geschrift

Minimaal 7 jaar ervaring op een technische afdeling binnen de petrochemische industrie

Minimaal 3 jaar ervaring in een leidinggevende functie Bij voorkeur E/I achtergrond

Goede kennis van de bedrijfsprocessen

Kennis van logistiek management (transport, opslag en distributie)

Kennis van wettelijke voorschriften (wet gevaarlijke stoffen en vervoer)



