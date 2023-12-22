Talent Acquisition Advisor, Retail

Job summary

People & Culture



HR Group



Grade JResponsible for providing a dedicated HR resourcing service for new joiners and candidates to ensure necessary HR, on boarding and recruitment tasks are completed to specified timescales, agreed standards and via appropriate channels.



The Talent Acquisition Advisor reports to the P & C Division Field Lead and is responsible for meeting the recruitment needs of the store team members (management and GSRs) through sourcing, screening, and interviewing applicants for open positions. Responsibilities also include researching and maintaining viable recruiting resources, developing relationships in the community, and understanding recruitment needs of each location to ensure the best applicants are hired.

Work with hiring managers to optimally and efficiently fill open positions.

Establish recruiting requirements by studying organization plans and objectives and meeting with managers to discuss needs.

Build applicant funnel through in-person hiring events, community networking, employment agencies, internet sites, social media, etc.

Research and apply various ways to find qualified applicants.

Resolve applicant qualifications by interviewing applicants, analyzing responses, and comparing qualifications to job requirements based upon a consistent set of qualifications.

Ensure OFCCP compliance by ensuring established guidelines and processes are followed.

Arrange management interviews by coordinating schedules.

Assist store operations leadership by making hiring recommendations as needed.

Complete Stay Interviews for new stores and stores of concern.

Attend weekly/monthly Division & Ops calls and complete weekly/ monthly reporting as the need arises.

Demonstrates the organizations Core Values in how they work and get along with others.

Perform additional duties as assigned.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in lieu of degree completion required. SHRM-CP/PHR certification is a plus.

Minimum of 3 years of high-volume recruiting experience in a retail, hospitality or service industry required.

Proficient and comfortable with a variety of systems and technology (i.e., microsoft office suite, ATS etc.).

Knowledge of recruiting techniques and the ability to research new recruiting sources.

Excellent interviewing and communication skills

Detailed understanding of employment law

Ability to maintain confidentiality and perform duties discretely.

A high degree of integrity and understanding of guest service.

Must possess keen judgement and insight.

Ability to balance multiple tasks simultaneously to meet the needs of the business.

Local travel up to 50% and overnight travel up to 10%

Must have a valid driver’s license.

How much do we pay? $53,000-$76,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



This position is fully remote



